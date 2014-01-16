Mastering Winter White: The 13 Pieces You Need To Pull Off a Snow-Hued Ensemble

Imaxtree (3), Courtesy (2)
Alexandra DeRosa
Jan 16, 2014 @ 1:15 pm

Winter white has become a buzz-word. And yet, some are still a bit hesitant to give the look a try. We urge you to go white-out style with a head-to-toe monochromatic look. If you need a push in the white direction, fall runways served as proving ground that snow-hued ensembles make a lasting impression.

Elie Saab, always one to turn out delicate yet attention-demanding looks, closed out his monochromatic lineup with all-white looks (some complete with capes!) for Fall 2013, while Lazaro Hernandez and Jack MCollough of Proenza Schouler kept some looks in their grayscale collection all-white. If you're really craving some color, take a cue from Peter Copping's Nina Ricci Fall 2013 collection and add pops of red via a crimson pout and pumps.

The key to nailing the look is in the fabric. You need a hearty, cozy material. Look for whites with yellow undertones, they'll convey that desired softness. Ready to give winter white a go? We gathered all the goods - from a lace covered tank and a jacquard bomber jacket to alabaster-hued accessories.

Runway Inspiration, from left: Elie Saab, Proenza Schouler, Nina Ricci

MORE:

• 4 Reasons Katie Couric Loved Interviewing Sarah Jessica Parker for InStyle
• What Do the Stars Love About Designer Tory Burch? Find Out What They Said at Burch’s Rodeo Drive Opening
• Sarah Jessica Parker’s 25 Best Looks Ever

1 of 13 Courtesy

Club Monaco

Pima cotton and polyester lace, $99; clubmonaco.com.
Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy

BCBG

Leather, $228; bcbg.com.
3 of 13 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

Nylon and cotton, $495; rebeccataylor.com.
Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy

River Island

Leather, $240; riverisland.com.
Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy

Zara

Polyester and polyurethane, $50; zara.com.
Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy

Joe Fresh

Cotton and silk, $60; joefresh.com.
Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy

Topshop

Polyester and elastane, $76; topshop.com.
Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy

Tory Burch

Resin, $50; toryburch.com.
Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy

Reiss

Viscose, MD, and elastane, $153; reiss.com.
Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy

Mango

Polyester, viscose, and elastane, $130; mango.com.
Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy

Club Monaco

Leather, $46; clubmonaco.com.
Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy

Joe Fresh

Cotton and spandex, $19; joefresh.com.
Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy

Zara

Polyester, $100; zara.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!