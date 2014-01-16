Mastering Winter White: The 13 Pieces You Need To Pull Off a Snow-Hued Ensemble

Winter white has become a buzz-word. And yet, some are still a bit hesitant to give the look a try. We urge you to go white-out style with a head-to-toe monochromatic look. If you need a push in the white direction, fall runways served as proving ground that snow-hued ensembles make a lasting impression.

Elie Saab, always one to turn out delicate yet attention-demanding looks, closed out his monochromatic lineup with all-white looks (some complete with capes!) for Fall 2013, while Lazaro Hernandez and Jack MCollough of Proenza Schouler kept some looks in their grayscale collection all-white. If you're really craving some color, take a cue from Peter Copping's Nina Ricci Fall 2013 collection and add pops of red via a crimson pout and pumps.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The key to nailing the look is in the fabric. You need a hearty, cozy material. Look for whites with yellow undertones, they'll convey that desired softness. Ready to give winter white a go? We gathered all the goods - from a lace covered tank and a jacquard bomber jacket to alabaster-hued accessories.

Runway Inspiration, from left: Elie Saab, Proenza Schouler, Nina Ricci

MORE:

• 4 Reasons Katie Couric Loved Interviewing Sarah Jessica Parker for InStyle

• What Do the Stars Love About Designer Tory Burch? Find Out What They Said at Burch’s Rodeo Drive Opening

• Sarah Jessica Parker’s 25 Best Looks Ever