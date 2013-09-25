10 Ways To Wear This Season's "It" Color

Proof that pale pink is the color to invest in? Last February, Nina Ricci sent a textured pale pink look down the fall runway in Paris, and just a few weeks ago in London Antonio Berardi delivered a decadently embellished jumpsuit in the most inviting petal pink, which means one thing: This shade is permanent. Whether you choose to toughen up the delicate hue with hints of red and channel the crimson accents shown on the runway, or keep your look soft with light colors—we’ve got you covered. We gathered bow-bedecked pumps, full-skirted silhouettes finished with a high-shine gloss, a simple spaghetti-strap tank perfect for layering, and more. So, even though fall is the time to refresh your closet with dark, moody colors, pale pink pieces are more than welcome.

