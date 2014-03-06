Inspired by the Runway: Shop 15 Mint-Colored Pieces

Slipping into a mint-hued piece will make you feel instantly refreshed. And because the winter feels like it's never ending, it's just the pick-me-up you'll need to get through the stretch of it. Mint is the perfect color to wear with sparkling extras, as proven by Marco Zanini's Rochas Spring 2014 collection (photo right), so don't be afraid to dress this color up and wear it for a night out. If a head-to-toe candy-colored ensemble isn't for you, mix the shade with moody neutrals like gray and navy—they will emphasize mint's soft tone.

Shop the gallery and find the piece that speaks to you. We gathered everything from sporty-style sweatshirts and scallop-hemmed jackets to silky dresses and pencil skirts, not to mention an array of cool-girl accessories.