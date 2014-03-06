Inspired by the Runway: Shop 15 Mint-Colored Pieces

Imaxtree
Alexandra DeRosa
Mar 06, 2014 @ 9:12 am

Slipping into a mint-hued piece will make you feel instantly refreshed. And because the winter feels like it's never ending, it's just the pick-me-up you'll need to get through the stretch of it. Mint is the perfect color to wear with sparkling extras, as proven by Marco Zanini's Rochas Spring 2014 collection (photo right), so don't be afraid to dress this color up and wear it for a night out. If a head-to-toe candy-colored ensemble isn't for you, mix the shade with moody neutrals like gray and navy—they will emphasize mint's soft tone.

Shop the gallery and find the piece that speaks to you. We gathered everything from sporty-style sweatshirts and scallop-hemmed jackets to silky dresses and pencil skirts, not to mention an array of cool-girl accessories.

 

1 of 15 Courtesy Photo

J. Crew

Cotton and polyester, $100; net-a-porter.com
2 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Raoul

Polyester, rayon, and spandex, $191; farfetch.com
3 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Equipment

Silk, $340; farfetch.com
4 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Club Monaco

Suede, $298; clubmonaco.com
5 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Calypso St. Barth

Silk, $195; calypsostbarth.com
6 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Cotton, polyester, and viscose, $110; topshop.com
7 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Tory Burch

Metal, $175; toryburch.com
8 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Ted Baker London

Leather, $145; nordstrom.com
9 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Ohne Titel

Rayon and spandex, $498; intermixonline.com
10 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Banana Republic

Metal with acrylic stones, $70; bananarepublic.com
11 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Calypso St. Barth

Cashmere, $285; calypsostbarth.com
12 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Acne

Cotton, $294; farfetch.com
13 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Viscose and nylon, $190; topshop.com
14 of 15 Courtesy Photo

T by Alexander Wang

Polyester, $250; net-a-porter.com
15 of 15 Courtesy Photo

J.Crew

Leather, $40; jcrew.com

