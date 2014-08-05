Color Crash Course: Candy Apple Red

Not the shy wallflower? Well, when it comes to attracting attention, try the color red, which will add oomph to any look. And while the hue can come in many variations, we're partial to the candy apple sort. With a slightly warm undertone, the shade can transition from summer to fall in a clean, crisp way.

Why We Love It: Gorgeous, glam and so intense it nearly glows, this true red has impact in small or big doses. Plus, it's not-too-orange, not-too-blue undertones flatter a wide range of complexions, warming up paler ones and complementing yellow-based skin.

How to Wear It: The attention-grabbing hue calls for a textural contrast, so change it up: try slick patent leather against wool, or add shine to crepe with silk satin. If that feels like color overdose, designer Anthony Vacarello suggests using it as an accent. "Red can underline a detail or exaggerate a waistline," he says.

Ready to give it a try? Click through the gallery to shop our favorite candy-apple hued pieces.