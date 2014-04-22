Color Crash Course: Buttercup, Mellow Yellow, and More! Get Tips from Designer Derek Lam and Shop Our 21 Favorite Pieces

This color is both bold and beautiful.

And Derek Lam agrees. The San Francisco-born designer incorporated shades of yellow into his Spring 2014 collection (pictured above). Lam's color choice is framed around fabric: The designed debuted the colors in soft fabrics to make the sunny color more wearable. If you opt for yellow accessories instead, Lam suggests "a strappy shoe or sporty handbag. Make it look spontaneous," he adds.

If you're stuck on how to style your yellow piece, we suggest pairing it with neutral colors. White and navy are the most complimentary tones to yellow hues. The two add a crisp feel to your look while letting the yellow color take center stage. In the case that you're up for a wild-card pairing, we suggest teaming yellow up with kelly green. The two together make for the ultimate spring time combo. If you want to play with texture, opt for a linen fabric. Yes, it wrinkles. But it's part of the look. After all, yellow is an easy-breezy color.

We took Lam's advice to heart and shopped for styles with his talent-filled tips in mind. Think: silky fabrics, strappy sandals, and chic handbags. Shop the gallery to find the doused-in-yellow style that speaks to you and see the full feature in the May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.