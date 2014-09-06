Take A Color Crash Course In One Of Fall's Hottest Hues: Aubergine!

Long associated with royals and riches, this deeper take on purple will add a mysterious allure to your wardrobe. Whether you're trying to look elegant and understated, slinky and glamorous, or two steps ahead of the curve, we gathered the best aubergine pieces of the season that will help you nail any look. Before you get to shopping, read on for how to pull off the color.

Why We Love It: Given its romantic and sophisticated nature, this intense purple hue lends an air of luxury to any outfit. Plus, unlike its cooler violet brethren, its warmth flatters every skin tone.

How To Wear It: Like navy, it's subtle enough to serve as a neutral. Consider it for a coat like the Dolce & Gabbana pictured above (right).As Dominco Dolce, co-designer of Dolce & Gabbana, assures, "This color is bold and sensual." If that's too much of a commitment, swap a LBD for a sexy aubergine cocktail dress, such as this one shown on the Giambattista Valli runway (pictured above, left).

To shop our favorite aubergine picks (think: sleek jumpsuits, chic mini skirts and more), click through the gallery!

