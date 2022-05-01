I Just Found the Color-Blocked Loungewear Sets I'll Be Living in All Summer
No matter the season or the temperature, I'm a sucker for a good matching loungewear set. When it's cold out, give me a cozy crewneck and fuzzy sweatpants, and I'm happy. In the spring and summer, I'm all about lightweight sweatshirts and corresponding sweat shorts. So, when I saw that Amazon's in-house label The Drop launched color-blocked sweat sets, I immediately started adding pieces to my cart.
The loungewear collection includes three sweatshirt styles — a raglan, quarter-zip, and full-zip hoodie — as well as long sweatpants and sweat shorts. The pieces are all made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane, and they come in three to four color-block combinations and sizes XXS through 5X.
Shop Color-Blocked Loungewear From The Drop:
After scrolling through the options, I was immediately drawn to the matching red and pink raglan sweatshirt and sweat shorts. These pieces scream summertime and are great to have in your closet for those days when you want to stay comfortable, but still look put together. I plan on styling them with white sneakers, a tote bag, and a pair of gold-frame sunnies.
If orange and yellow is more your vibe, go for the fire orange quarter-zip sweatshirt and matching sweat shorts. The top has drop shoulders, elastic ribbed cuffs, an oversized collar, and a loose hemline that falls perfectly over the shorts' high waistband. Together, these pieces create a sporty vibe that would be great for short hikes and casual neighborhood strolls this summer.
And for the most versatile pieces of the bunch, the two-tone, zip-front hoodie and matching high-waisted sweatpants are ideal for wearing on chilly summer days and into the fall. In addition to the bright color combinations, both pieces come in a black and beige option, which is great for those of you who prefer neutral tones. You can wear the set together or throw the pieces on separately with other items in your wardrobe.
I don't anticipate these trendy sweat sets staying in stock for long, so I'd recommend adding your favorite styles to your cart before it's too late.