I Just Found the Color-Blocked Loungewear Sets I'll Be Living in All Summer

No matter the season or the temperature, I'm a sucker for a good matching loungewear set. When it's cold out, give me a cozy crewneck and fuzzy sweatpants, and I'm happy. In the spring and summer, I'm all about lightweight sweatshirts and corresponding sweat shorts. So, when I saw that Amazon's in-house label The Drop launched color-blocked sweat sets, I immediately started adding pieces to my cart.