Color

InStyle.com
Jan 25, 2011 @ 1:29 pm
WHY WE LOVE IT
pinterest
WHY WE LOVE IT
Forget any shade that is dusty or muted. Spring is all about the-bolder-the-better brights. But what really sets these colors aglow are the unexpected combinations: pink, orange, and deep purple; turquoise and taxi cab yellow; lime and emerald green. It’s this palette of knockout hues that creates such a range of riveting contrasts.

HOW TO WEAR IT
The easiest way is to go tonal, like the combinations at MaxMara, Louis Vuitton and Diane von Furstenberg. Or spin the color wheel and work with opposites: two is swell, three is better—and make sure the shade closest to your face is flattering. Keep bags and shoes neutral, your lips either bare or brilliant, and hair minimal. It all adds up to a very colorful new you.

Photos: (left to right) MaxMara, Jil Sander, Lanvin, Prabal Gurung
MCV(4)
DKNY Blouse
pinterest
DKNY Blouse
Silk top, DKNY, $195; at select DKNY stores.
Courtesy DKNY
Rag & Bone Dress
pinterest
Rag & Bone Dress
Silk dress, Rag & Bone, $370; shoplesnouvelles.com.
Courtesy Rag & Bone
ASOS Belt
pinterest
ASOS Belt
Polyurethane belt, ASOS, $10.34; asos.com.
Courtesy ASOS
Nina Ricci Scarf
pinterest
Nina Ricci Scarf
Silk scarf, Nina Ricci, $325; mytheresa.com.
Courtesy Nina Ricci
Miu Miu Earrings
pinterest
Miu Miu Earrings
Brass and plexiglass earrings, Miu Miu, $190; net-a-porter.com.
Courtesy Miu Miu
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6 MCV(4)

WHY WE LOVE IT

Forget any shade that is dusty or muted. Spring is all about the-bolder-the-better brights. But what really sets these colors aglow are the unexpected combinations: pink, orange, and deep purple; turquoise and taxi cab yellow; lime and emerald green. It’s this palette of knockout hues that creates such a range of riveting contrasts.

HOW TO WEAR IT
The easiest way is to go tonal, like the combinations at MaxMara, Louis Vuitton and Diane von Furstenberg. Or spin the color wheel and work with opposites: two is swell, three is better—and make sure the shade closest to your face is flattering. Keep bags and shoes neutral, your lips either bare or brilliant, and hair minimal. It all adds up to a very colorful new you.

Photos: (left to right) MaxMara, Jil Sander, Lanvin, Prabal Gurung
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy DKNY

DKNY Blouse

Silk top, DKNY, $195; at select DKNY stores.
3 of 6 Courtesy Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone Dress

Silk dress, Rag & Bone, $370; shoplesnouvelles.com.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy ASOS

ASOS Belt

Polyurethane belt, ASOS, $10.34; asos.com.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy Nina Ricci

Nina Ricci Scarf

Silk scarf, Nina Ricci, $325; mytheresa.com.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy Miu Miu

Miu Miu Earrings

Brass and plexiglass earrings, Miu Miu, $190; net-a-porter.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!