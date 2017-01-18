The New Athleisure Line We Can't Get Enough of 

Anna Hecht (Text) and Marina Budarina-Sánchez (Reporting)
Jan 18, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Yes, we're still obsessed with the athleisure movement. Apparently, so is Cole Haan, because the brand recently launched its women's lifestyle collection StudiøGrand, which includes understated versatile pieces that you can wear at the gym, to work, and everything else in between.

The faces of the collection? The brand drew inspiration from athleisure-minded individuals: Principal Dancer Sara Mearns of the New York City Ballet, Sarah Levey of Y7 Studio, and supermodel Coco Rocha (pictured, above).

Keep scrolling to shop the collection—and, hopefully, you'll be inspired to hit the gym.

available at colehaan.com $275 SHOP NOW
available at colehaan.com $300 SHOP NOW
available at shopspring.com $200 SHOP NOW
available at shopspring.com $400 SHOP NOW
available at shopspring.com $185 SHOP NOW
available at colehaan.com $260 SHOP NOW
available at colehaan.com $35 SHOP NOW
available at shopspring.com $160 SHOP NOW
available at shopspring.com $49 SHOP NOW
available at colehaan.com $12 SHOP NOW
available at nordstrom.com $170 SHOP NOW
available at shopspring.com $65 SHOP NOW
available at nordstrom.com $230 SHOP NOW
available at shopspring.com $275 SHOP NOW
available at shopspring.com $200 SHOP NOW

