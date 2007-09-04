Coast-to-Coast Must-Haves

InStyle.com
Sep 04, 2007 @ 12:39 pm
New York: Chain Necklace
New York: Chain Necklace
Diana Broussard resin-and-silver necklace, $315; 847-441-7784.

Win this necklace!
New York: Edgy Ankle Boots
New York: Edgy Ankle Boots
Loeffler Randall leather booties, $455; shopbop.com.
Chicago: Striped Scarf
Chicago: Striped Scarf
M. Missoni wool-viscose scarf, $195; at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Win this scarf!
Devon Jarvis
Chicago: Wooden Ring
Chicago: Wooden Ring
Kep Designs wood-and-coral ring, $135; kepdesigns.com.
Devon Jarvis
Dallas: Patent-Leather Platforms
Dallas: Patent-Leather Platforms
Fendi patent-leather slingbacks, $585; 800-336-3469 for stores.

Win these shoes!
Devon Jarvis
Dallas: Bold Cuff
Dallas: Bold Cuff
Chanel metal, glass and strass cuff, $1,595; 800-550-0005.
Devon Jarvis
Miami: Wrap-Around Shades
Miami: Wrap-Around Shades
Dior metal aviators, $340; dior.com for stores.

Win these sunglasses!
Devon Jarvis
Miami: Strappy Sandals
Miami: Strappy Sandals
Manolo Blahnik leather heels, $625; at Neiman Marcus.
Devon Jarvis
Atlanta: Metallic Top
Atlanta: Metallic Top
LaRok polyester top, $288; at Nordstrom.

Win this top!
Devon Jarvis
Atlanta: Envelope Clutch
Atlanta: Envelope Clutch
Jada Loveless alligator clutch, $5,400; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Devon Jarvis
Los Angeles: Bright Cotton Tees
Los Angeles: Bright Cotton Tees
Splendid cotton scoopneck ($42; 212-297-0946) and V-neck ($54; revolveclothing.com.

Win these T-shirts!
Devon Jarvis
Los Angeles: Charm Necklace
Los Angeles: Charm Necklace
Kaviar and Kind 18kt-gold necklace with diamonds, $3,150; kaviarkind.com.
Devon Jarvis
