Coachella Style: Shop Star-Inspired Festival Looks

The first weekend of Coachella came and went, and just as we suspected, there was no shortage of too-cute celeb styles. In typical music festival fashion, distressed denim cut-offs, breezy silhouettes and fringe detailing came out on top. Accessory-wise, statement jewelry and rainbow-reflective mirrored sunnies ruled the grounds.

In the desert heat, it's far too easy to cross into scantily clad territory, with see-through everything and over-enthusiastic skin exposure. But there's a way to beat the heat and still look chic. We pinpointed the top five best festival looks from the weekend that perfectly exhibit both. As a fervent festival-goer, Kate Bosworth is no stranger to Coachella style (she has even previously served as consultant to Topshop's Festival collection). This year, she opted for a floral cut-out playsuit that she teamed with chunky flatforms, sweeping her strands up into a top knot to finish the look. Others who made the cut include Ashley Madekwe with her adorable take on denim shortalls, Julianne Hough in a double-denim look, and Camilla Belle sporting a laidback printed midi.

While we wait for the next go-around (April 18-20), see and shop our favorite celebrity looks from Coachella that we would wear, fest or no fest.

Kate Bosworth

Keep cool and stay on-point with a playful cut-out romper, but toughen up the sweet print with edgy accessories, like a tattoo-inspired choker and chunky flatforms. Shop the look below:
Romper: Topshop, $80; topshop.com
Sunglasses: Ray-Ban, $150; ray-ban.com
Choker: GrassShackTrading, $7 for 2; etsy.com
Bracelets: BaubleBar, $66 for 3; baublebar.com
Sandals: Dr Martens, $170; asos.com
Ashley Madekwe

Shortalls aren't just for kids! Give your adult version a chic spin with an off-the-shoulder crop top and cool patent sneaks. Shop the look below:
Shortalls: BlankNYC, $88; blanknyc.com
Top: H&M, $5; hm.com
Shades: Celine, $447; lindelepalais.com
Cuff: Sarah Chloe, $129; sarahchloe.com
Sneakers: Michael by Michael Kors, $195; cusp.com
Camilla Belle

Channel your inner free spirit by teaming a breezy printed midi dress with Boho-inspired accessories, like a raffia fringe bag, a stack of bangles, and woven sandals. Shop the look below:
Dress: River Island, $60; riverisland.com
Shades: Westward Leaning, $180; westwardleaning.com
Bag: Tory Burch, $195; toryburch.com
Bangles: Free People, $28; freepeople.com
Sandals: Dolce Vita, $69; dolcevita.com
Julianne Hough

Double up on denim! The key is to choose a different wash for each piece, and break up monochromaticism with a statement accessory. Shop the look below:
Chambray shirt: TNA, $95; aritzia.com
Cut-offs: Mango, $45; mango.com
Shades: Oliver Peoples, $335; oliverpeoples.com
Necklace: Dannijo, $570; dannijo.com
Booties: Sam Edelman, $160; samedelman.com
Jamie Chung

Ace an effortlessly cool vibe by half-tucking a printed tank into a pair of cut-offs. For breezy days and nights, grab attention with a moto jacket in a bright, standout hue. Shop the look below:
Jacket: River Island, $120; riverisland.com
Tank: Mango, $20; mango.com
Cut-offs: Pink, $35; victoriassecret.com
Shades: Wildfox, $179; nordstrom.com
Boots: American Eagle, $30; ae.com

