Coachella Style: Shop Star-Inspired Festival Looks

The first weekend of Coachella came and went, and just as we suspected, there was no shortage of too-cute celeb styles. In typical music festival fashion, distressed denim cut-offs, breezy silhouettes and fringe detailing came out on top. Accessory-wise, statement jewelry and rainbow-reflective mirrored sunnies ruled the grounds.

In the desert heat, it's far too easy to cross into scantily clad territory, with see-through everything and over-enthusiastic skin exposure. But there's a way to beat the heat and still look chic. We pinpointed the top five best festival looks from the weekend that perfectly exhibit both. As a fervent festival-goer, Kate Bosworth is no stranger to Coachella style (she has even previously served as consultant to Topshop's Festival collection). This year, she opted for a floral cut-out playsuit that she teamed with chunky flatforms, sweeping her strands up into a top knot to finish the look. Others who made the cut include Ashley Madekwe with her adorable take on denim shortalls, Julianne Hough in a double-denim look, and Camilla Belle sporting a laidback printed midi.

While we wait for the next go-around (April 18-20), see and shop our favorite celebrity looks from Coachella that we would wear, fest or no fest.