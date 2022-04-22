Is This Cringey Celeb-Loved Trend From 2014 Actually Coming Back?
Coachella fashion has an infamous reputation for its notorious festival style that the Internet loves to hate. For the first time in three years, the major music event is taking place over the course of two weekends, starting again for its second and final weekend tomorrow.. This means it was picked apart and dissected on TikTok at length, from all angles for the first time since the social media app rose to prominence. Even though it's been a couple days since Coachella started, I still can't seem to escape the endless videos on my FYP of people arguing about whose outfit was best, what defines "Coachella style," and of course, the intricacies of Revolve.
But as someone who attended the festival this past weekend, I will say the look that I cannot stop thinking about is Phoebe Bridgers in custom Gucci. She wore a pair of the popular Gucci Horsebit loafers, a fishnet crystal shirt layered over a velvet mini dress, which was completely embellished with crystals in the shape of her signature skeleton outline. Before I could turn to my friend to tell her I wanted everything she was wearing, she beat me to it. "I want this outfit," she said to me as we stood in a crowd of fans. Everyone who heard my friend nodded in agreement.
The thing that surprised me about Bridgers' look, though, is how much the velvet and rhinestone combo reminds me of the cringey American Apparel style of the 2014-2017 era. You know, peak "Tumblr going-out tops" time. Her custom Gucci outfit is like the high fashion version of the sparkle leggings, metallic bodysuits, and disco pants I used to live in. But when I look back at these outfits of mine, I can't help but cringe. So much so, I can't even find photos of me on Facebook wearing them (years ago I deleted any photo of myself that embarrassed me, which I'm now somewhat grateful for). I'll never forget this electric blue velvet American Apparel bra top everyone owned, which I would wear layered on top of a shirt that didn't look that different than Bridgers'.
But here's the thing, in 2022, any single thing from the early 2000s to mid 2010s is fair game in terms of mainstream trendiness. And as someone who's extremely nostalgic, I'm all about trying to dig up some of my old pieces in an attempt to make them actually work now. I'm thinking the best way to elevate the look like Bridgers did is to opt for some kind of rhinestone tank top as a layering piece over a velvet babydoll dress.
Since custom Gucci is out of my price range, the only similar options I could find were luckily under $50 on Amazon. And while velvet does feel a little more apt for winter, a velvet babydoll dress like Bridger's' is honestly perfect for the not-too-cold but not-too-hot weather, like this slip. Just years ago, I vowed to never revisit any college looks, but 2014 me would probably be pleased by my change of heart. But I guess that's just what listening to Bridgers' ethereal voice (while she's wearing head-to-toe Gucci) for an hour in the desert will do to a person — and I'm not complaining.
Shop pieces to recreate Bridgers' Coachella look, below.
