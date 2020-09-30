Coach Just Quietly Took Hundreds of Dollars Off All Its Best-Selling Bags
After the presidential debate yesterday, this entire week now feels like an entire year long but it’s really, actually, somehow, only Wednesday. Thankfully, looking for distractions on the internet sometimes works and this time it’s helped us discover Coach’s secret sale, where so many good bags are currently hundreds of dollars off.
It’s easy to be distracted by Jennifer Lopez’s now sold-out Coach cardigan, which was deeply discounted along with the rest of the brand’s very good outerwear (most of which is still in stock). But at the end of the day a Coach bag is a Coach bag and everyone needs at least one.
Now is also the perfect time to maybe get two or three for the price of one. Coach’s sale section currently includes everything from the classic Charlie carryall to the Tabby bag Jennifer Lopez was seen wearing on repeat at the end of last year. If you love a good throwback, there’s a vintage-style belt bag in Coach’s signature logo print. And if you’re in the mood for something more luxe, Coach’s popular top handle quilted bag with rivet details is finally available for a fraction of the price.
While stocking up on bags right now won’t make this week or this year go by any quicker, it’ll at least serve as a distraction that’ll also save you some money if you were looking to invest in a statement bag anyway. Plus, all of our hand sanitizer could always use a new home.
Shop the best bags from Coach’s surprise bag sale below.
Coach Hutton Wallet In Colorblock
Shop now: $137 (Originally $195); coach.com
Coach Hutton Wallet In Pink and Green Colorblock
Shop now: $137 (Originally $195); coach.com
Coach Belt Bag in Signature Canvas
Shop now: $123 (Originally $175 ); coach.com
Coach Charlie Carryall 40
Shop now: $333 (Originally $475 ); coach.com
Coach Central Tote
Shop now: $177 (Originally $295); coach.com
Coach Parker Convertible Backpack
Shop now: $277 (Originally $395); coach.com
Coach Parker Top Handle Bag With Quilting
Shop now: $315 (Originally $450); coach.com
Coach Emery Crossbody
Shop now: $237 (Originally $395); coach.com
Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $385 (Originally $550); coach.com
Coach Turnlock Clutch in Signature Canvas
Shop now: $277 (Originally $395); coach.com
Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Pleating
Shop now: $385 (Originally $550); coach.com
