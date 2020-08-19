Coach Makes the Most Stylish Designer Face Mask, and It’s Finally Back in Stock
The next best thing to a Coach bag is a Coach face mask. Okay, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but Coach’s face masks are approximately $700 cheaper than a Coach bag and they’ll help stop the spread of COVID-19. Your handbag could quite literally never.
It also helps that Coach’s reusable fabric face masks are very cute and have comfortable elastic ear loops that makes them easy to wear. There are five different variations in either floral print, star print, or camo. Each face mask also has an embroidered unicorn, T-rex, or shark. No word on a Barbra Streisand face mask, but we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed for that.
Since Coach’s face masks are some of the cutest and most unique-looking ones on the market, not to mention they’re also designer, they sold out almost instantly back when they were released five months ago. They’ve been in stock sporadically since, but only for a couple of minutes each time. But finally, they’ve been actually restocked and will ship out on August 23rd. And who really needs a Coach bag anyway when we’re not going anywhere any time soon?
Shop the best-selling Coach face masks below before they sell out again below.
Coach Rexy Face Mask with Floral Print
Coach Rexy Face Mask with Wild Beast Print
Coach Sharky Face Mask with Star Print
Coach Uni Face Mask with Star Print
Coach Uni Face Mask with Floral Print
- So This Is the Reason Jennifer Aniston’s Skin Is Glowing at All Times
- Shoppers Say This Is the Best Hair Growth Product They’ve Used in Over 50 Years
- This $24 Serum Diminishes Fine Lines and Wrinkles in a Week, According to Shoppers
- Reese Witherspoon Wore $85 Sneakers With the Cardigan Trend That's Making a Comeback