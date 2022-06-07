DC's New Supergirl Sasha Calle Licked a Coach Purse for the Brand's Pride Campaign

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the photos as the actress shares more about this major career milestone, as well as what she believes to be her own personal superpower.

Sasha Calle had just dropped her pup at the groomers when she found out she'd be appearing in Coach's 2022 Pride Campaign. "I got in my car, closed the door, and checked my work inbox. There it was," the actress tells InStyle over email. "I grew up loving fashion and not being able to afford it and here was Coach loving on me. I got emotional."

The sweet moment was kept under wraps from fans — unlike the call between Calle and Argentine filmmaker Andy Muschietti, announcing the Latinx actress as DC's new Supergirl. "You want to fly?" Muschietti asked before presenting Calle with the superhero's uniform over Zoom. There was no hesitation on her side of the double screen; it was a done deal.

Sasha Calle Credit: Coach

Following Calle's admittance into the DC universe, there were moments of laughter and happy tears for the up-and-coming star. And it's that same laughter — full of joy and totally contagious — that Calle believes to be her personal superpower. We'd go as far as to say that it's just one of the many she possesses.

Coach Pride Campaign Credit: BFA/Coach

At just 26 years old, Calle is already proving her talents are out of this world. In 2020, her performance as Lola Rosales on The Young and the Restless earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series, and in 2023 she'll take to the silver screen as the first-ever Latinix Supergirl in the upcoming DC film, The Flash. But until then, Calle is living in the moment, which, she says, involves celebrating love and family, focusing on her music, and working with the people I love, including those behind the Coach campaign.

"[The experience on set with Coach] was fun and colorful and welcoming. I loved every human there," Calle says.

Coach Pride Campaign Credit: BFA/Coach

In addition to Calle, rapper Saucy Santana, comedian Benito Skinner, actor Joel Kim Booster, Linux, and The Icon Meeka "Queen Mother Alpha Omega" will also appear in Coach's "Go All Out For Pride" Campaign across the brand's social channels throughout the month, donning its various vibrantly-colored pieces. And as for what went down behind the scenes with this year's cast? Let's just say DC's new superheroine wasn't afraid to let her silly side shine.

"I licked a Coach bag, so haha stay tuned for that one," she tells us.

Coach Pride Campaign Credit: Coach