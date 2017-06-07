Coach Kicked Off the Summer Season with a Party on the High Line 

On Tuesday, Coach threw a summer party in New York City on the High Line, so naturally, guests donned their best and brightest Coach gear for the evening.

The party's star-studded guest list included Chloë Grace Moretz, Rowan Blanchard, Sasha Lane, Hari Nef, and James Franco. Franco and Moretz are the faces of the Coach's men's and women's fragrances, so seeing them stop by for the soiree wasn't a surprise. What was more surprising was the abundance of horse-print Coach gear that Moretz wore.

VIDEO: Chloë Grace Moretz's Cutest Instagram Moments

Moretz's brown V-neck Coach dress had a horse pattern all over it. The dress featured ruffles on the neckline and wrists, and Moretz paired it with a matching Coach cross-body bag.

RELATED: Chloë Grace Moretz Stars in Coach's Latest Ad Campaign

Take a look at some of the celebrities who visited the High Line in honor of Coach.