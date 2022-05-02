Forget the Viral Tabby Bag: Coach Launched Another 'It' Bag for Spring That's Bound to Sell Out
I know an 'It' bag when I see one, and when I say Coach's latest spring bag release is basically made for internet stardom, I mean it. Coach's rebrand is fascinating, and the heritage label is quickly becoming a new favorite among the younger generation. Let's put it this way: Many a TikTok dances have been done by someone wearing the brand's famous pillow Tabby bag, which was impossible to find in stock this time last year. And I wouldn't be surprised if a similar fate awaited the newest line of Coach bags — including one just-launched style with tea rose applique.
The second I saw this bag I felt a rush of serotonin. I was in bed, scrolling on Instagram (as one does) and saw a post featuring the newest Coach Swinger 20 bag covered in little white floral embellishments. It's the type of bag so adorable, you can't help but smile no matter how tired you are — and the stream of heart eye emoji comments underneath the photo showed me that others agreed. And at $350, it's reasonably priced for a statement bag with a unique look by a designer brand.
And while the famous Devil Wears Prada quote tries to claim that florals for spring aren't necessarily groundbreaking, I'd argue that these kinds of florals are. There aren't that many bags out there that perfectly encapsulate the spirit of spring in more than one dimension. And it's available in larger sizes, too, if you want to lean into the revival of big bags in Olsen twin-approved proportions.
There's also the top-handle Rogue bag, available in both gray and black for just under $1,500, while the slightly smaller Rogue 25 bag features snakeskin details to balance out the femininity of the florals. And if you're a fan of Coach's iconic signature canvas, the Hayden crossbody has been reimagined with tea rose appliques spilling over the brand's interlocking logo for $325. So yes, when you can walk around wearing a bag that looks like a garden, florals for spring actually can be groundbreaking. And in no time they'll probably be viral, too.
Shop what's sure to be the next 'It' bag of spring, below.
