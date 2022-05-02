Forget the Viral Tabby Bag: Coach Launched Another 'It' Bag for Spring That's Bound to Sell Out

I know an 'It' bag when I see one, and when I say Coach's latest spring bag release is basically made for internet stardom, I mean it. Coach's rebrand is fascinating, and the heritage label is quickly becoming a new favorite among the younger generation. Let's put it this way: Many a TikTok dances have been done by someone wearing the brand's famous pillow Tabby bag, which was impossible to find in stock this time last year. And I wouldn't be surprised if a similar fate awaited the newest line of Coach bags — including one just-launched style with tea rose applique.