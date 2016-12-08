Coach's Famous Dino Rexy Gets Her Own Fashion Collection

Courtesy of Coach
Andrea Cheng
Dec 08, 2016 @ 5:15 pm

Lovers of Coach (aka Coachies), lovers of dinosaurs (calling all paleontologists), and lovers of all things FUN (this should be everyone, really), will get a kick out of the heritage leather goods brand's latest collection to celebrate its 75th anniversary: a fashion line that Rexy, the Coach dino and beloved mascot, can call her own. 

The brainchild of designer Stuart Vevers, Rexy was born in 2015, making her debut first as a small bag charm and then as an intarsia knit T. Rex sweater on the spring/summer 2016 runway that has since found its way into the closets of celebrities like Chloe Grace Moretz, Diane Kruger, Kate Moss, Millie Bobby Brown, Zoe Kravitz, and Winona Ryder. For the brand's N.Y.C. flagship—the biggest Coach store in the world—she was brought to life as a 12-foot sculpture constructed from more than 400 Coach bags. Another major milestone in Rexy's life? She scored the starring role in Coach's 2016 holiday film.

And with her own line, Rexy really might just be fashion's most famous dino. Her collection (23 items in both men's and women's styles, priced between $25 and $2,000) will be available starting tomorrow at coach.com. In the meantime, scroll through to start drafting your Rexy shopping list. 

1 of 10 Courtesy of Coach

Sparkly Intarsia Rexy Sweaters

Coach available at coach.com $695
2 of 10 Courtesy of Coach

Rexy Kisslock Bag

Coach available at coach.com $395
3 of 10 Courtesy of Coach

Gotham Tote Featuring Rexy

Coach available at coach.com $695
4 of 10 Courtesy of Coach

Rexy Shearling Varsity Jacket

Coach available at coach.com $2,000
5 of 10 Courtesy of Coach

Rexy Kisslock Bag

Coach available at coach.com $395
6 of 10 Courtesy of Coach

Rexy Sweatshirt

Coach available at coach.com $250
7 of 10 Courtesy of Coach

Patchwork Rexy Oversized Scarf

Coach available at coach.com $295
8 of 10 Courtesy of Coach

Rexy Kisslock Bag

Coach available at coach.com $395
9 of 10 Courtesy of Coach

Rexy Sweatshirt

Coach available at coach.com $250
10 of 10 Courtesy of Coach

New York City Leather Postcard

Coach available at coach.com $25

