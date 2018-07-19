8 Clueless-Inspired Outfits That Are Somehow Perfect in 2018

Will there ever be a day where the outfits from Clueless are considered outdated? As if. Today marks exactly 22 years since the movie was released in theaters. And street-style stars, celebrities, and models are still rocking outfits that are so Cher and Dionne: plaid separates, spaghetti-strap dress, square-neck tank tops, platform heels, and more.

Celebrate the iconic movie by shopping the Clueless-inspired fashions that still hold up today.

Dylan Stretch Cotton Bra Top

Plaid is still going strong in 2018. And you'll earn extra cool points for a standout yellow piece. Here's one that can be layered over a button-up blouse or worn alone to show off your midriff.
Crepe Square Neck Bodycon Dress

Yes, we're still obsessed with Cher's party outfit. It's perfect for evenings, but also looks daytime appropriate with chunky sneakers.
FallForU Platform Sandal

The bigger the shoe, the better. Don't be afraid to go chunky with platform heels.
Plaid Mini Skirt

Would this really be a Cluess fashion roundup without a plaid skirt? Nah.

Faux-Fur Trim Pullover Sweatshirt

Take notes from Cher's collection of fur-trimmed sweaters and wrap up in a cozy pullover.
Fringed Checked Tweed Midi Skirt

We are head-over-heels for this plaid skirt, which has an updated ruffle twist.
Checked Canvas Platform Pumps

These next-level heels were made for die-hard Clueless fans.
Yellow Square Neck Cami

The easiest way to get the Clueless look: a square-neck tank top.
