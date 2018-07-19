8 Clueless-Inspired Outfits That Are Somehow Perfect in 2018

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Will there ever be a day where the outfits from Clueless are considered outdated? As if. Today marks exactly 22 years since the movie was released in theaters. And street-style stars, celebrities, and models are still rocking outfits that are so Cher and Dionne: plaid separates, spaghetti-strap dress, square-neck tank tops, platform heels, and more.

Celebrate the iconic movie by shopping the Clueless-inspired fashions that still hold up today.

VIDEO: See Cher's Most Iconic Clueless Outfits