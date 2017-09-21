Club Monaco's Fall Sale Has the Cozy Sweaters You'll Wear On Repeat This Fall

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Sep 21, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

It's time to start stocking up on on all of your fall essentials. But before you begin browsing the web for brand new merchandise, you might want to check out Club Monaco's sale section. The brand's stores are loaded with a bunch of cozy sweaters that are marked down. And there's no need to deal with long lines and frantic shoppers because you can also enjoy the discounts online. 

From October 19 through October 23, you can take 25% off of all purchases of $150 or more. That means you can add a couple of sweaters to your fall collection and save a few bucks.

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

Remember, the best deals will go quickly. So you might as well head over to Club Monaco's website now or keep scrolling to see our favorite fall offerings.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Julie Turtleneck

Club Monaco $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Agnes Tipped Sweater

Club Monaco $90 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Julie Turtleneck

Club Monaco $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Agnes Stripe Sweater

Club Monaco $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Agnes Cuff-Block Sweater

Club Monaco $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Mackenzie Merino Sweater

Club Monaco $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Agnes Back-Block Sweater

Club Monaco $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Julie Speckle Turtle

Club Monaco $90 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!