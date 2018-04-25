Here's How To Copy Gigi Hadid's Birthday Dress for Your Next Party

To say that Gigi Hadid looked like a goddess on her birthday would definitely be an understatement. Call me dramatic or whatever, but she completely nailed birthday dressing. Would you expect anything less from one of the biggest models in the world right now?

The 23-year-old got dressed to the nines for her party, stepping out in clear Cinderella-esque heels and a jaw-dropping Versace dress. But, spoiler alert, even if you wanted to spend all of your money buying the flashy gold number, you couldn't. This one was made just for Hadid.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

But there's no need to be jealous. Relax! Ahead, you'll find a few gold dresses that are birthday-party worthy, too.

