Here's How To Copy Gigi Hadid's Birthday Dress for Your Next Party

Apr 25, 2018

To say that Gigi Hadid looked like a goddess on her birthday would definitely be an understatement. Call me dramatic or whatever, but she completely nailed birthday dressing. Would you expect anything less from one of the biggest models in the world right now? 

The 23-year-old got dressed to the nines for her party, stepping out in clear Cinderella-esque heels and a jaw-dropping Versace dress. But, spoiler alert, even if you wanted to spend all of your money buying the flashy gold number, you couldn't. This one was made just for Hadid.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

But there's no need to be jealous. Relax! Ahead, you'll find a few gold dresses that are birthday-party worthy, too.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Astrid Cross Back Mini Dress

by the way $70 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Sequin Bow Mini Dress

Kate Spade $329 (Originally $548) SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

One Shoulder Mini Dress

Baja East $645 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Marina One-Shoulder Dress

Rachel Zoe Collection $395 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Luna Metallic Dress

For Love & Lemons $117 (Originally $167) SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Bow Mini Dress

Saint Laurent $2,994 (Originally $4,990) SHOP NOW

