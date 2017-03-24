How Zoey Deutch Toughens Up Ultra-Femme Fashion 

Don’t let the sweet motifs fool you. Zoey Deutch’s sartorial modus operandi may be reaching for charming florals and playful imagery, but in no way is this ultra-femme not tough. Heightened hemlines and a healthy dose of black bring a subtle edge to this Hollywood darling’s feminine sensibility. Here’s how to get the look: the femme with a punch.

VIDEO: Spring Florals! The Best Dresses to Buy Under $250

Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio

Shop the look: Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet dress, $995; saksfifthavenue.com. Self-Portrait bralette, $275; intermix.com. Pavé bracelet, $2,290; messika.com. Beyond by Ashley Graham for Dressbar, $46; dressbarn.com. Dior bag, $4,700; dior.com.

Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio

Shop the look: Diesel jacket, $298; diesel.com. Diamond necklace, $1,650; heartsonfire.com. The Kooples skirt, $310; thekooples.com. Kate Spade New York black dress, $898; katespade.com. Kendall + Kylie suede sandals, $140; bloomingdales.com.

Beauty beat: Create a sharp kitten eye with a fine-tipped liner like Dior Diorshow Art Pen ($33; sephora.com).