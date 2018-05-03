20 Times Zoë Kravitz's Outfit Made Us Say 'Wow, I Want to Wear That'

Zoë Kravitz is one cool cat. No, seriously — she's played Catwoman in the 2022 Batman film. (it also starred Robert Pattinson). To us, that is the picture of cool. Well, that and having impeccable genes (Hey, Lenny and Lisa!) and a killer sense of style. She exudes cool in her bold makeup choices, ever-changing hairstyles, and, most overtly, her picture-perfect outfits.

It doesn't matter if she's on the red carpet in Yves Saint Laurent or casually grabbing coffee, Kravitz blends grunge and glam perfectly in every outfit. Come to think of it, even her characters can pull off just about anything (i.e. Robyn in Hulu's High Fidelity). That's why we're turning to her to help us pick out our outfits for the weekend. Scroll on to get inspired, too, and shop her winning looks.

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Wore an Underboob-Baring Catsuit on the Beach

VIDEO: Watch Zoë Kravitz Tell Us What's Cool and What's Not