20 Times Zoë Kravitz's Outfit Made Us Say 'Wow, I Want to Wear That'

By Tessa Petak Updated May 09, 2022
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz is one cool cat. No, seriously — she's played Catwoman in the 2022  Batman film. (it also starred Robert Pattinson). To us, that is the picture of cool. Well, that and having impeccable genes (Hey, Lenny and Lisa!) and a killer sense of style. She exudes cool in her bold makeup choices, ever-changing hairstyles, and, most overtly, her picture-perfect outfits.

It doesn't matter if she's on the red carpet in Yves Saint Laurent or casually grabbing coffee, Kravitz blends grunge and glam perfectly in every outfit. Come to think of it, even her characters can pull off just about anything (i.e. Robyn in Hulu's High Fidelity). That's why we're turning to her to help us pick out our outfits for the weekend. Scroll on to get inspired, too, and shop her winning looks.

The Effortless Night Look

Make your all-black outfits feel cooler by throwing on an oversized denim jacket. Be sure to fasten the last button only and let it hang off your shoulders for peak Kravitz vibes.

The Suited Up

This red pinstripe number is Kravitz's modern twist on an all-time classic suit, and we enjoyed the added pops of green from her necklace and nail polish. 

The Vintage Tee

We know that this was technically a character, but Kravitz's High Fidelity outfits were too good not to include. This vintage Dickie's logo T-shirt can be paired with mom jeans or a tennis skirt like Robyn wore in the show.

The Polka Dotted

Polka-dots are a classic staple that will never go out of style. A similar ASOS design could easily be dressed up like Kravtiz's Golden Globe Awards look, or dressed down for everyday wear with a pair of sneakers or boots.

The Street Style Slay

This camel coat and plaid pant combo is the perfect fall-to-winter transitional look. And that lime-green bag for the finishing touch? Chef's kiss.

The Unexpected Neon

Show off your wild side with this eye-catching duo. The neon pants will turn heads while still playing it cool.

The Dad Shirt

The trend seen everywhere this past year — oversized dad shirts. Whether it's floral like this Saturdays NYC one or striped like Kravitz's version, tie it up or layer it over a crop. 

The Vibrant Duster

Pick a long, oversized coat like Kravitz's to keep you warm this winter. And a bright color like this will add a pop to the dreariest of days.

The All Black Look

Keep things glamorous with strong black pieces, like Kravitz's 75th Golden Globes Saint Laurent dress. Pair it with emerald earrings and short hair to make a major statement like Kravitz.

The Denim Suit

Buckle up your boyfriend jeans and pair them with a sleeveless vest for an instant cool-girl vibe. Or, take a 2022 angle with this Free People utility jumper.

The Chill Bride

Kravitz stunned in this white, netted pearl dress layered over a white bra top and bike shorts at one of her wedding celebrations. However, you don't need to get married to look this fabulous. Try a similar black style from Lulus for a more wintery, less bridal feel.

The Party Dress

Need a fancy look that will impress all of your friends? Invest in a faux feather-trimmed dress similar to Kravitz's Saint Laurent number.

The Touch of Sparkle

She has good jeans as well as good genes! To spice up any pair of denim, add a statement top like the one the star wore to Saint Laurent's fashion show. The contrast is sure to make a statement.

The LBD

This ensemble from the Big Little Lies: Season 2 premiere gives a whole new meaning to little black dress. Don't be afraid to invest in a piece with standout details, such as sparkles or a massive bow.

The Bra Top

Emulate this sexy, playful combo that Kravitz nailed at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Should you desire more coverage, pair the bra with a blazer or layer it over a tee.

The Casual-Sexy Look

Elevate your basic blue jeans with a sweetheart neckline top. This look can go from day to night at the switch of a shoe.

The Micro Mini

Show off those legs just like Kravitz did when she wore this Saint Laurent point-hem dress.

The Motorcycle Chic

During Kravitz's appearance on web show Hot Ones, she rocked a leather jacket like the badass she is, further proving the staple works for almost any occasion.

The Sheer Top

This isn't your grandmother's lace blouse. Grab a frilly crop top, then pair it with kick flare pants and platform boots for a grunge-glam finish.

The Chic Coffee Run

Layer your tiny shorts with a blouse and denim jacket for a cute coffee run. Black mules will keep you feeling comfortable and looking good.

