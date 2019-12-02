These Thick, High-Waist Leggings Look Expensive, But They’re Only $39 Today

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

It's hard to imagine what life was like before leggings. Heck, even Victoria Beckham, the queen of dressing up, keeps a few pairs in rotation. But despite their ubiquitousness, there is one legging label in particular that constantly sells out, and it is the brand Zella.

As part of Nordstrom's Cyber Monday 2019 sale, the price of Zella's uber-popular Live In leggings was knocked down to just $39. In my eyes, that pretty much means they're free once you calculate the cost-per-wear. Just like the name suggests, these are THE leggings you are going to want to live in.

They have a no-slip, high-waist band that isn't too tight, and a moisture-absorbing fabric that'll reduce embarrassing sweat stains. And unlike a ton of other leggings out there, these aren't see-through, so you can bend over without fear in that yoga class.

Sizes for the Zella Live In leggings range from XXS (00) to XXL (20), and I wouldn't be surprised if certain sizes start selling out soon, especially since the price will go back up to $59 any minute now.

Shop Now: Zella Live In Leggings, $39 (originally $59); nordstrom.com.