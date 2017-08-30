These Models Are All Over 40 (And Killing It) in Zara's Timeless Campaign

Zara is known for keeping us up on the latest trends. But the brand also carries some classic designs that will always be in fashion. In fact, its latest collection is filled with those everlasting designs, and that's why the brand calls it the Timeless campaign. What's even better: Zara called on models over 40 to star in the editorial, and the images prove style has no age.

Malgosia Bela, Kristina De Conick, and Yasmin Warsame are the gorgeous faces rocking Zara's latest designs. And each lady is serving up major goals throughout the campaign. In addition, to checking out the models in the new clothes, you can listen to their chats on aging and style. "I prefer myself so much better now than ten years ago or twenty years ago," 40-year-old model Bela explains in a video. "Obviously it would be nice not to get old and ugly, but the mental process is only for the better."

It's certainly refreshing to see mainstream brand's like Zara highlighting a diverse range of beauty. Check out the ladies in someof our favorite pieces from the Timeless collection below.