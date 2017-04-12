Wait, Zara's Website Has a Secret Sale Section

Alexis Bennett
Apr 12, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

The next time you visit zara.com, forget browsing through the New-In tab or the Trafaluc page. There's a section on the brand's website that you're going to want to scope out first. It's labeled as Special Prices, and it's pretty much like having a personal shopper to show you all of the ridiculously good deals on Zara's website. It's not exactly a sale section with discounted items, but more of an area that highlights amazing products with originally low prices—like the $30 faux leather jacket or the $35 trendy mules below.

Right now, everything grouped on the page is under $50. And nope, it's not a collection of leftover styles from last season. There are tons of new looks to grab, and we've gathered our favorites below.

Faux Leather Jacket

City Bag with Interchangeable Flap

Neckline Top

Knotted Heeled Mules

Chinos with Belt

