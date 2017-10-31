These Zara Items Are Guaranteed to Sell Out This Fall

Alexis Bennett
Oct 31, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Let's face it. The reigning queen of fast fashion is definitely Zara. I mean, the brand always gets it right. Season after season, the retailer's stores are filled with trendy pieces that rival the hottest runway designs. And the best styles always sell out fast. Well, know you can get a heads up on the most popular styles before they're gone, thanks to Zara's 'Best Sellers' category.

It's an online round up of the must-have items that shoppers are quickly adding to their carts. But if you move fast, you can get the coveted styles before the inventory is wiped out.

The best-sellers list is currently filled with amazing finds from Zara's fall collection, which just might be its best one yet. It includes gorgeous jackets and statement-making dresses that only look expensive. The best part: You could definitely hold on to these stylish designs for a couple of seasons.

Check out our favorite pieces from the best-sellers list below before it's too late.

1 of 10 Courtesy

DRESS WITH CHUNKY KNIT SLEEVES

$30
2 of 10 Courtesy

LEATHER BIKER JACKET WITH OPEN LAPELS

$149
Pleated Velvet Skirt

Pleated Velvet Skirt

$40
4 of 10 Courtesy

VELVET BALLERINAS WITH BOW

$40
5 of 10 Courtesy

Midi Dress with Elastic Waist

$90
6 of 10 Courtesy

Tweed Top with Poplin Hem

$40
7 of 10 Courtesy

OFF-THE-SHOULDER POPLIN DRESS

$50
8 of 10 Courtesy

Printed Leather Bucket Bag with Bellows Design

$119
9 of 10 Courtesy

Contrasting Velvet Kimono

$129
DRAPED BLOUSE

DRAPED BLOUSE

$30

