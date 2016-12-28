5 Yeezy Items You Need from Forward's Year-End Sale

Courtesy
Today's the day! Forward is offering InStyle readers early access to the brand's year-end sale. Starting today, you'll get first dibs on every designer item offered at a discounted price.
Perhaps what we're most excited about is the stylish selection of on-sale Yeezy items. Everything Kanye envisioned—from thigh-high boots ($875, originally $1,250; forward.com), to an everyday T-shirt dress ($137, originally $195; forward.com), and this shearling jacket of our dreams ($1,050, originally $1,500; forward.com)—is yours at a fraction of the price.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Yeezy items from the sale. We promise, these are some of fashion's most coveted items. And yes, these picks are definitely Kardashian-approved.