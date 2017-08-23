Let Yara Shahidi Inspire Your Back-to-School Style

B Lacroix/WireImage
Lashauna Williams
Aug 22, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

Yara Shahidi is headed to college in the upcoming Black-ish spin-off, Grown-ish. Who better than a style star to get fashion inspiration from for the upcoming school season? The teen star has proven time and time again to be a fashion icon in the making.

VIDEO: Black-ish Star Yara Shahidi Talks College

Her red-carpet go-tos include designers like Gucci, Moschino, and Jonathan Simkhai, just to name a few. But when she's spotted in everyday style appearances, she's like any other 17-year-old, rocking jeans and tees, miniskirts, and bold hued dresses.

We've gathered some of Shahidi's coolest looks that would look great in the classroom this year. How about taking a shirt dress and layering it over jeans? Or bringing white denim into the fall by mixing it with a dark denim shirt? Her style game will inspire you to try combinations that you may not have thought of in the past. Her techniques will also help stretch your wardrobe to its maximum potential.

RELATED: Yara Shahidi Is Looking Forward to Trying Water Polo at Harvard

Scroll down to see 10 Yara-approved looks sure to be both practical and stylish. We've select key pieces from each look and offered up perfect, similar options you can shop today.

1 of 10 David Livingston/Getty

Boyfriend Jeans

DL1961 $188 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Miniskirt with Pockets

Ami Clubwear $16 (originally $35) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Rob Kim/Getty

Modern White Shirt

Camilla and Marc $108 (originally $360) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Layering Shirtdress

Rebecca Vallance $161 (originally $326) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 M. Brown/Getty

Bold Button Up Tunic

Boohoo $36 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Structured Co-Ord Set

ASOS $122-$169 (originally $210-$323) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 JB Lacroix/WireImage

White Jeans

NYDJ $114 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 WireImage

Leather Jacket

Lucky Brand $449 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Vivien Killilea/Getty

Graphic Button-Down

Arrive $78 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Vivien Killilea/Getty

Boyfriend T-Shirt

Tribe Kelley $95 SHOP NOW

