Let Yara Shahidi Inspire Your Back-to-School Style

Yara Shahidi is headed to college in the upcoming Black-ish spin-off, Grown-ish. Who better than a style star to get fashion inspiration from for the upcoming school season? The teen star has proven time and time again to be a fashion icon in the making.

Her red-carpet go-tos include designers like Gucci, Moschino, and Jonathan Simkhai, just to name a few. But when she's spotted in everyday style appearances, she's like any other 17-year-old, rocking jeans and tees, miniskirts, and bold hued dresses.

We've gathered some of Shahidi's coolest looks that would look great in the classroom this year. How about taking a shirt dress and layering it over jeans? Or bringing white denim into the fall by mixing it with a dark denim shirt? Her style game will inspire you to try combinations that you may not have thought of in the past. Her techniques will also help stretch your wardrobe to its maximum potential.

Scroll down to see 10 Yara-approved looks sure to be both practical and stylish. We've select key pieces from each look and offered up perfect, similar options you can shop today.