The Workwear Outfit for When You Just Can't

Shop the look: 1. Topshop sweater dress, $75; nordstrom.com 2. MM6 Maison Margiela coat, $795; net-a-porter.com 3. Gucci watch, $1,040; net-a-porter.com 4. Schutz boots, $280 (originally $400); shopbop.com 5. Zara bag, $40; zara.com

When your mood is meh, it’s hard to get up in the morning, much less get up to go to work. But listen, there are people out there counting on you (and if that doesn’t motivate you, then how about this: your bank account is counting on you). Good news is all that lethargic energy—the foggy mind, the sluggish limbs, the heavy apathy—can be turned around. And sometimes all it takes is a well-planned outfit.

Start with a one-and-done piece, like a polished sweater dress, and build from there. A showstopper watch and tailored carry-all bag is really all you’ll need in terms of accessories. Pull on OTK boots and complete the look with an oversized coat. Easy.