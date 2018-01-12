Work Out Clothes Almost Too Good To Wear To The Gym

Alexis Parente
Jan 11, 2018 @ 7:00 pm

The world of athleisure cannot stop blowing our minds! From beautiful pastel sports bra and legging pairings to mesh bombers and cashmere sneakers—these pieces are just too good to only wear to the gym. You can get so much more out of your workout clothes then just a quick sweat session, especially when they look this cute. Pair this Outdoor Voices sporty bomber with high-waisted white jeans. Or you could layer on a chunky crew knit and white button down shirt with The Upside stirrup leggings for a off duty look.

Get to it and shop these homerun activewear pieces before they're gone.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Tory Sport Bomber & Track Pants

This floral mesh bomber and wide leg track pants is the perfect athleisure mix.

Shop the look: Tory Sport bomber, $498; torysport.com. Tory Sport track pants, $135; torysport.com.

 

2 of 9 Courtesy

LNDR Zip Up & Leggings

LNDR has updated the tracksuit, and we are ready for this comfy and flattering do transformation.

Shop the look: LNDR sweater, $375; matchesfashion.com. LNDR leggings, $150; matchesfashion.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Olympia Activewear Sports Bra & Leggings

Is there a better way to pair pastels? Layer under an oatmeal chunky sweater that's perfect for looking cute while running all your Sunday errands.

Shop the look: Olympia Activewear, $90; net-a-porter.com. Olympia Activewear leggings, $110; net-a-porter.com.

4 of 9 Courtesy

The Upside Stirrup Leggings

Wear your stirrup leggings to your weekly pilates class or dress them up Balenciaga style.

$115 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Fila Pleated Skirt

Sport Fila’s pleated skirt on the tennis court or to brunch to add a sporty flare to your style.

$50 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Adidas NMD_R1 STLT PrimeKnit Sneakers

We didn’t think Adidas Primeknit sneakers could get any better until we laid eyes on these babies, which are the ultimate color combo.

$170 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Outdoor Voices Bomber

Bombers will always be a must in the world of activewear and street style.

$150 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

APL Cashmere Sneakers

Nude sneakers will be your best staple item this season.

$250 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Live The Process Wrap Crop Top

A wrap crop top is perfect to pair with your favorite high-waisted jeans and sneakers. Snub in high -waisted leggings when it's time to work out.

$98 SHOP NOW

