12 Chic (and Not Black) Pants to Wear to Work This Winter

Caroline Vazzana
Jan 21, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

Let’s be honest, in the winter our wardrobes are less than inspired—we typically stick to an all black palette, and maybe, just maybe, if we feel like breaking out of our everyday uniforms, we throw in some gray or navy. Yes, we're all about the grab-and-go ease of getting dressed in the morning, but for 2016, one of our style resolutions was to be a tad more adventurous. So, we are starting with our tried-and-true work trouser, a must-have this season and every season, for that matter, but we are injecting it with some much-needed color and pattern. Think: metallics, floral print, and more. We searched a number of brands for the best fashion forward pants to change things up. Below, 12 far from basic trousers to wear to work (and beyond) this winter. 

1 of 12 Courtesy

J. Crew

This cropped pant in a delicate blue lace gives your look a luxe touch. 

$495; jcrew.com 

2 of 12 Courtesy

Tory Burch 

Be the life of the party with this confetti jacquard pant, the perfect bottom to a black top. 

$158 (originally $395); toryburch.com 

 

3 of 12 Courtesy

Old Navy 

This straight leg pant with horizontal stripes will make your legs look long and lean. 

$10 (originally $35); oldnavy.com 

4 of 12 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor 

Pair these slim-fit tapered pants with a fluid blouse and classic pump. 

$139 (originally $350); rebeccataylor.com

5 of 12 courtesy

L.K. Bennett

Dress up this graphic pant with a chunky red knit to add a pop of color. 

$177 (originally $219); lkbennett.com

6 of 12 Courtesy

Reiss

Sparkle and shine in these metallic trousers—we promise all eyes will be on you. 

$122 (originally $245); reiss.com

7 of 12 Courtesy

Topshop 

A simple floral pair will make any winter ensemble spring forward.

$75; topshop.com

8 of 12 Courtesy

Cédric Charlier

Make these vibrant turquoise and saffron pants your focal point by pairing them with a midi boot and white oxford. 

$790; net-a-porter.com

9 of 12 Courtesy

Oasis 

On days when your winter uniform feels bulky, a belted trouser will help show off your waist. 

$65; oasis.andotherbrands.com

10 of 12 Courtesy

Zara 

Pair this floral print trouser with a patterned top for a fashion forward head-to-toe look.

$50; zara.com

11 of 12 Courtesy

Alice and Olivia 

When your pants are this flashy, balance them out with a neutral top.

$298; aliceandolivia.com

12 of 12 Courtesy

Lands' End

A plaid pant in a dark hue can be edgy when paired with the right accessories.

$40 (originally $89); landsend.com

