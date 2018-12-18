The Cozy Turtleneck Every Celebrity Seems to Own

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

I'm the first to admit that I hate spending a lot of money on basics, especially plain turtlenecks. But that changed when I started seeing everyone in Hollywood wearing the Colorado by Wolford. It's a thong bodysuit with a snap-button seat (a must-have!), and it's up for grabs in just about every color, from deep purple to gray to merlot. (Some colors are going for as low as $69 at Saks right now, and others are discounted on Amazon, too.)

The turtleneck is lined with soft, cozy cotton, but the finish on the outside has a subtle sheen that elevates the everyday winter essential into red carpet-worthy territory, as Busy Philipps demonstrated at the People's Choice Awards. The design is clearly worth the splurge, judging by the neverending list of celebrities wearing the bodysuit. I can barely log into Instagram without seeing it.

Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra was spotted with her cute puppy in the white design, which anchored a winning street-style outfit. And Natalie Portman is such a huge fan, she wore the black Colorado two days in a row — once with an all-black outfit and again with a plaid blazer and tailored trousers. The list of A-listers wearing the bodysuit this winter goes on and on. Below, see exactly how they're dressing up the everyday basic.

