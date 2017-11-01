Shop Wire-Free Strapless Bras (Yes, Such a Thing Exists)

Courtesy
Alexis Parente
Oct 31, 2017 @ 8:15 pm

Who dreads wearing a strapless bra? We know we do. From the poking wire to the constrictive band to having to yank it up all. The. Time. It's a lot. Fortunately, though, we may have found a solution: wire-free strapless bras.

Below, we've rounded up five wire-free strapless bras—from bandeau silhouettes to foam molded cups to microfiber styles. Scroll through to see the options and shop the one (or ones) that best suits your needs!

 

Courtesy

Intimissimi Microfiber Bra

This microfiber bra has all the structure of a regular strapless bra—just without the wire.

$49
Courtesy

Commando Lace Back Bra

This seamless bra will go great under all your tricky styling pieces.

$60
Courtesy

Soma Reversible Bra

The ultimate two-in-one bra we need in our wardrobe!

$49
Courtesy

Yummie Molded Cup Bra

May we present to you the ultimate bra-bandeau hybrid.

$42
Courtesy

Fashion Form's No Back Bra

No wire + no back = no problems!

$40

