12 Fab Work Dresses that Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Kristina Rutkowski
Nov 26, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

There is nothing more difficult than getting dressed for work when it's negative whatever outside. On mornings when you would rather stay in bed in your coziest sweats, but still want to appear put together, look no further than a warm and chic dress. The one-piece staple is easy to just throw on but looks totally planned out. Below, 12 options that will keep you cozy and chic through February.

VIDEO: Rose Byrne Reveals The 'Rolls-Royce of Spanx' She Wore to The Met Gala 

Shop our 13 favorites below. 

1 of 12 Courtesy

1-01 Babaton Wilhelmina Dress

This red midi dress is an easy way to make a fashion statement. Pair with knee-high boots and a duster coat for a super bundled winter getup.

Aritzia $183 (originally $228) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Long Sleeve Embroidered Dress

Add a bohemian twist to your every day work wear attire with this embroidered beauty.

Ann Taylor $159 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Holt Dress

Chic black and white never goes out of style. 

Tory Burch $448 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

CHECKED SHIFT DRESS

The subtle print on this flattering shift adds a bit of extra to your go-to work shape. 

Zara $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

U A-LINE LONG-SLEEVE DRESS

Swap out your traditional LBD for one in navy.

Uniqlo $40 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Puffed sleeves dress

Try a tailored option with puffed sleeves for a modern twist on a classic. 

Mango $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Pussy-bow flocked crepe mini dress

This pretty printed number will take you from day to night with a sprinkling of shine. 

Michael Michael Kors $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

KNITTED DRESS WITH WOVEN SKIRT

This knit dress itches to be paired with a perfect over-the-knee boot for a polished edge. 

COS $115 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Fine-knit Cashmere Dress

An elongated silhouette in cozy cashmere will keep you warm on the chilliest of days. 

H&M $149 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

DRESS WITH STRIPED DETAILS

Forget the bulk of layering! Shirting trim on the collar and sleeve mimic the look of a crisp button down underneath.  

Sandro $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Alexia Dress

A simple print can make all the difference on dreary winter days. Opt for one with a '70s vibe for a particularly on-trend take.

ALC $499 (originally $595) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Classic Cashmere Ruffle Bateau Dress

You can't go wrong with 100 percent cashmere in winter white. 

Lands' End $189 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!