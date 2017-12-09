The Fashion Girl’s Guide to Making True Winter Wear Look Chic

It happens every winter: First come the fallen leaves, then comes the fallen temperature, and then ultimately, your fallen ego as you're forced to break out the dreaded winter gear that makes you look like a yeti bounty hunter (you know, the enormous, puffy coat with the clunky boots and yards upon yards of fluffy fleece and flannel). The truth is, we sacrifice a lot to stay warm, including fluid mobility and, well, looking stylish. But it doesn't always have to be this way.

VIDEO: 30 Sweaters in 60 Seconds

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Believe it or not, it is possible to make practical winter wear fashionable. Think out-of-the-box layering. Think texture mixing. Everything you need to get sartorially inspired this season is down below. Scroll through for five winter looks that are as chic as they are practical. Don't you just love functional fashion?