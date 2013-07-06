Wimbledon 2013: See Sabine Lisicki's Off-Court Style

WireImage (2); Getty Images for WTA
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 06, 2013 @ 9:00 am

23 year-old tennis maven Sabine Lisicki has been making serious waves at Wimbledon. She knocked out reigning champion Serena Williams in the 4th round, and today, the German athlete will be competing in the finals against France's Marion Bartoli. Off the court, Lisicki's sartorial points also rank high thanks to her chic ensembles and effortless beauty looks. Plus, her killer serve isn't the only thing she does consistently! The pro loves a good nude heel, and for a number of events, Lisicki walked the red carpet in a classic pair of beige platform sandals. Stylish, and comfortable -- what's not to love? Click the photo to take a look at more her best off-court style moments.

1 of 5 Karwai Tang/WireImage

June 2013

The tennis player posed on the red carpet at the annual pre-Wimbledon party in London.
2 of 5 Corinne Dubreuil/abacapress.com

May 2013

In Paris, Lisicki attended a photocall for Roland Garros tennis players.
3 of 5 Anita Bugge/WireImage

July 2011

Lisicki attended the Designer for Tomorrow show at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.
4 of 5 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for WTA

June 2011

In 2011, the tennis pro attended the pre-Wimbledon party in London.
5 of 5 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

August 2010

Lisicki attended the BNP Paribas Taste of Tennis event in New York City.

