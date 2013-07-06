Wimbledon 2013: See Sabine Lisicki's Off-Court Style

23 year-old tennis maven Sabine Lisicki has been making serious waves at Wimbledon. She knocked out reigning champion Serena Williams in the 4th round, and today, the German athlete will be competing in the finals against France's Marion Bartoli. Off the court, Lisicki's sartorial points also rank high thanks to her chic ensembles and effortless beauty looks. Plus, her killer serve isn't the only thing she does consistently! The pro loves a good nude heel, and for a number of events, Lisicki walked the red carpet in a classic pair of beige platform sandals. Stylish, and comfortable -- what's not to love? Click the photo to take a look at more her best off-court style moments.

