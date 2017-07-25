The Fall Trend That All of the Style Stars Are Wearing Now

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Alexis Bennett
Jul 25, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Celebrities are always one step ahead of the game when it comes to fashion. That's why you may have noticed that they are already wearing items that define the fall, from structured boots to turtlenecks. While those pieces might sound a little uncomfortable for the summer weather, there's one fall trend that won't make you melt. And that's the wide-leg trouser.

The baggy look will keep you covered during windy fall days, but it leaves plenty of room so that your pants won't stick to your skin in the summer. And we could never say no to pants that you can wear just about everywhere. Dressy wide-leg trousers are a power piece that every woman should own in their office wardrobe. And when you pair them with sneakers and a T-shirt, they can make a casual fashion-forward statement on the weekends.

Olivia Culpo showed us how it's done with a denim pair of oversized pants. A sheer, black turtleneck completed her outfit. But if that sounds too warm for sizzling hot days, take cue from Jennifer Lopez and pair your wide-leg pants with a bodysuit.

VIDEO: 3 Ways to Wear Wide-Leg Trousers

 

Go on and get a head start on the trend and shop the best wide-leg pants below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Gaucho pleated broadcloth wide-leg pants

Ulla Johnson $370 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Jones striped satin and crepe wide-leg pants

Elizabeth and James $198 (Originally $395) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

W005 Bora cropped frayed mid-rise wide-leg jeans

Simon Miller $255 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

High Waist Wide Leg Crepe Trousers

Missguided $62 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Texture Base High Waist Pants

Vince Camuto $99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Fife Print Palazzo Pants

Catherine Malandrino $88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Zip Front Culotte Pant

Lark & Ro $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Striped cotton and linen-blend wide-leg pants

3.1 Phillip Lim $248 (Originally $495) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

wide leg trousers

Lygia & Nanny $94 (Originally $187) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Denise Wide Leg Pants

RACHEL Rachel Roy $125 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!