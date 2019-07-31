Whoopi Goldberg’s Game-Changing Clothing Line Just Became Easier Than Ever to Purchase

Image zoom Courtesy

Whoopi Goldberg makes headlines for her acting and TV work, but she's also doing big things in the fashion game with DUBGEE, her clothing brand (pronounced like Goldberg's initials, W.G.).

The line officially launched last spring on DUBGEE.com. Since then, it has rolled out to Neiman Marcus at Ashley Stewart, and Zappos. Now the brand is taking things a step further, setting up an entire shop on Amazon's website.

The price range of the pieces that are available on Amazon are even lower than the other retailer's offerings. Prices on shirts start at $15 and something like the figure-flattering cocoon dress, which is $298 at Neiman Marcus, is only $58 for the next couple of hours on Amazon. There are seven other coveted items included in the special deal section, but considering how many fans the brand has gained, they won't be there for long.

When the collection first made its debut back in May, it was praised for putting comfort first while ensuring that each piece still felt stylish enough to wear anywhere. "Most sweatshirts don’t have a little chiffon on the side, but these do," Goldberg told InStyle.com. "Anybody can have it on and think ‘Yes, I can go out to this bar, because I’ve got chiffon on my hoodie!’" Well, that certainly makes getting dressed easier.