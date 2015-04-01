White Jeans

InStyle.com
Apr 01, 2015 @ 6:17 pm
no title
pinterest
Hilary Duff in Earnest Sewn
Roger Wong/INF Goff
no title
pinterest
Cameron Diaz in Behnaz Sarafpour for Earnest Sewn
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
no title
pinterest
Jessica Biel in Freedom of Choice
Splash
no title
pinterest
Jennifer Lopez
Tracey Renee/Retna
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Roger Wong/INF Goff

Hilary Duff in Earnest Sewn
Advertisement
2 of 4 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Cameron Diaz in Behnaz Sarafpour for Earnest Sewn
3 of 4 Splash

Jessica Biel in Freedom of Choice
Advertisement
4 of 4 Tracey Renee/Retna

Jennifer Lopez

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!