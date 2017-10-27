White House Black Market Just Launched A Must-Have Curve Collection

White House Black Market has been the go-to for clean, sophisticated, and polished fashion available at a great price point. Now the retailer has just expanded it's selection to include curve sizing accompanied by a gorgeous ad campaign featuring body positivity activist and supermodel Candice Huffine.

The brand has always been about making women feel like their best selves, and this expansion sticks to that mantra. You can expect an assortment of dresses, skirts, pants, blouses, and mix-and-match suiting all available in sizes 14W to 24W at whbm.com. The prices are affordable with everything clocking in at under $220.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite images from the campaign and shop the pieces that catch your eye!