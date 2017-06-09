15 White Dresses That Will Give Your LBD a Break

Alexis Bennett
Jun 09, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

What's summer without trips to the beach and all-white outfits? We understand if you're obsessed with your little black dress—it's a wardrobe essential. But adding a lwd to your closet is the perfect way to get into spirit of the season.

As the weather continues to heat up, you're going to need a lighter option to keep you cool. Luckily, there are a ton of designers that have been inspired by the color, and they've blessed us with a lot of different silhouettes to choose from. And the best part about white dresses: The bright hue isn't as serious as black. That means the perfect white dress can do double duty, helping you look fancy at a cocktail party with heels and making a chic statement during a casual outing with flats.

Not sure where to start your search for the perfect lwd? That's OK. We've dropped our favorite white dresses below.

Scroll down to find your go-to white dress for summer.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Bella Midi Dress

Bardot $119 SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

Chain-trimmed stretch-crepe dress

T by Alexander Wang $248 (Originally $495) SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Lolo Stretch Sheath Dress

French Connection $188 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

Textured Floral Body-Con Dress

ASTR THE LABEL $68 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

Layered printed crepe midi dress

MSGM $284 (Originally $710) SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

Cape-back crepe dress

Gareth Pugh $172 (Originally $430) SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

Like A Dream Lace Midi Dress

Alice McCall $420 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

Twist-Front Stretch-Cady Gown

Halston Heritage $150 (Originally $375) SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

Stretch-crepe dress

Michelle Mason $351 (Originally $585) SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

Asymmetric crepe dress

Theory $183 (Originally $365) SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

Lamé-paneled stretch-crepe gown

Halston Heritage $170 (Originally $425) SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

Gwen Midi Dress

Dress the Population $194 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

Cutout Dress

Kendall + Kylie $145 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

Sleeveless Midi Dress

Cushnie et Ochs $1,295 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

Cuban Nights Dress

Lioness $75 SHOP NOW

