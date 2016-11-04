Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection Is Out—Here's Where to Buy Everything

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Nov 04, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Remember when Kanye West decided to stage his apocalypse-themed Yeezy Season 3 fashion show at Madison Square Garden and charged something like $100 a ticket? And it somehow turned into a The Life of Pablo listening party where he also announced the launch of a video game dedicated to his mother? And the entire Kardashian-West-Jenner squad showed up uniformed in all white? Good. Now that we're all up to speed, we can get to the good stuff: You can buy Yeezy 3 clothing starting today. 

Yeezy clothing has a history of selling out really fast. To make sure you've secured the goods, we pieced together a handy checklist of the deliberately distressed knits, flesh-toned bodysuits (for achieving nearly nude perfection), and second-skin thigh-high boots that you should buy. As of now, clothing is sold at stylebop.com, while you can buy shoes at yeezysupply.com (we'll update this space as more pop up). Yeezus, enough talk already. Scroll through to score your swag now. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Turtleneck Pullover with Wool

available at stylebop.com $550 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Ribbed Body with Zipper

available at stylebop.com $495 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Distressed Wool Pullover

available at stylebop.com $750 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Ribbed Body with Zipper

available at stylebop.com $495 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Distressed Wool-Blend Pullover

available at stylebop.com $750 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Ribbed Turtleneck Dress

available at stylebop.com $895 SHOP NOW

