Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection Is Out—Here's Where to Buy Everything

Remember when Kanye West decided to stage his apocalypse-themed Yeezy Season 3 fashion show at Madison Square Garden and charged something like $100 a ticket? And it somehow turned into a The Life of Pablo listening party where he also announced the launch of a video game dedicated to his mother? And the entire Kardashian-West-Jenner squad showed up uniformed in all white? Good. Now that we're all up to speed, we can get to the good stuff: You can buy Yeezy 3 clothing starting today.

Yeezy clothing has a history of selling out really fast. To make sure you've secured the goods, we pieced together a handy checklist of the deliberately distressed knits, flesh-toned bodysuits (for achieving nearly nude perfection), and second-skin thigh-high boots that you should buy. As of now, clothing is sold at stylebop.com, while you can buy shoes at yeezysupply.com (we'll update this space as more pop up). Yeezus, enough talk already. Scroll through to score your swag now.