The Best Places to Shop Men's Clothing for Any and Every Guy on Your List

Not sure where to shop men's clothing? You've come to the right spot. Of course, we're always keeping you up on what's happening in the fashion world for ladies. But it's time you mastered the best shopping places for men's clothing, too.

After all, the holidays are upon us, and we're sure you'll need to grab something nice for dad, your brother, or maybe even something for that guy you've been dating. It doesn't matter if he's a certified street-style star that James Bond would be jealous of or if he won't stop wearing those old raggedy jeans over and over again, we rounded up all of the men's clothing stores that any guy would appreciate a little something from. So go ahead and get ready to do some bookmarking. You (and that special guy) are going to love these stylish men's stores.

Banana Republic: Don't overlook the places you like to shop. You could easily find pieces that are perfect (and affordable) for men while you're shopping for yourself, too. Plus you can score free delivery at Banana Republic when you spend $50 from now until December 22.

Bloomingdales: We love all of the categories that department stores have to offer, but Bloomingdales holds a special place in our hearts with its cozy Cashmere Shop for men and 100% exclusives that you won't find anywhere else.

Bonobos: If you're shopping for a guy who isn't quite on board with ultra-tight skinny jeans, but can't stand a baggy, boxy fit either, you need to head to Bonobos right now. Their signature fit is a must-have, plus they've also got a bunch of stylish tops and outerwear to go with those pants, too.

Brooks Brothers: Not sure where to shop for the picky, classic man? You'll find all of the gift-worthy essentials here. Think dress shirts, sweaters, and accessories that will never go out of style. Hurry and place your order by noon on December 18 for guaranteed (free) standard delivery by Christmas day.

Cole Haan: Help him step his game up with a fresh pair of shoes. Cole Haan keeps a roster filled with everything, from oxfords to sneakers. From December 10 through December 13, you can save $50 off of purchases of at least $200.

Current/Elliott: Here's a denim lover's paradise. Find everything from trousers to shirts (and everything in between) for those casual yet stylish moments.

East Dane: Looking for cool brands to gift your guy with? You'll be in heaven at East Dane. Plus the handy Style Guide will help you decide exactly what to get him.

Coach: There's so much more than handbags here. At the up to 50 percent off sale, you can score watches, boots, and belts that will make him think you spent a ton of money without actually having to.

Everlane: Here's our go-to for moderately priced cashmere sweaters (Meghan Markle approves). You could also grab some sleek accessories from Everlane's website while you're at it.

Express: You'll find the best deals in the Express men's section. Right now winter outerwear tops are 50 percent off. Insane, right?

Farfetch: Spoil him with high-end designers like Balmain and Givenchy at Farfetch. You might even get lucky at the up to 60 percent off sale.

Forever 21: Don't forget that this fast-fashion fave has a crazy, good men's section. You might as well go all out and do a huge haul just for him.

Gap: Here's an oldie (but goodie). You can never go wrong with a timeless top from the Gap or those classic jeans.

H&M: You've been missing out if you've never scored some H&M items from their men's clothing section. Not only is the store loaded with good deals, the Premium Quality line is actually well constructed.

J.Crew Factory: I'm sure you've browsed the chinos at J.Crew, but the best deals are hidden at J.Crew Factory. Right now the entire website is 50 percent off, so good luck finding his size.

JCPenney: Know a guy with long legs? Make sure you bookmark JCPenney because the brand's Big & Tall section will be a lifesaver.

Joe Fresh: Here's where you'll find all of the basics that he desperately needs at great prices. Look out for unbelievable deals leading up to Christmas day.

Kenneth Cole: This is where smart and stylish shoppers go. Find everything from office-appropriate clothing to weekend essentials, that are made to last. And on December 11, enjoy 40 percent off of your full-price purchase when you use the code HOLIDAY before checking out.

Macy's: Count on Macy's to always come through with a banging deal. You'll find extra discounts on everything he needs, from tech products to cologne. You know they have those fancy brands, too.

MCM Worldwide: Give the trendy guy a stylish bag that will instantly make him feel like a style star. This cult favorite will always impress.

Mr. Porter: Make him look more stylish than ever with something from Mr. Porter. Not only will you find the best of the best clothes here, you'll also find grooming products he can indulge in.

Neiman Marcus: The Man's Store at Neiman Marcus is filled with everything a guy could wish for, from runway-inspired fashions to cozy loungewear. And yes, it's possible to find some amazing deals in the sale section.

Nordstrom: Like we said before, we love a one-stop shop. Nordstrom carries everything—polos, beard oils, tech accessories, you name it. And you can score free shipping, including free returns. What's not to love?

Topman: All of the latest trends in men's fashion are on Topman's website. And right now, the amazing store is offering up to 50 percent off on select lines.