The 5 Best Leggings for Big Butts

If you've got a big booty like me, then you understand the struggle of finding leggings with the perfect fit. You can always just buy the next size up to accommodate, but that comes with a real risk of the leggings losing their shape and looking loose around your thighs, waist, and crotch.

The other struggle that comes from having a big butt: see-through leggings. Those dark fabrics sneakily become transparent when stretched to the max. I usually don't realize that I'm dealing with a see-through situation until I'm already out in public, mooning everyone.

If you feel my pain, then it's time to stop wasting money on leggings and invest in a pair that will complement your curvy shape. Ahead, I've gathered 5 leggings that are perfect for women with big butts.

High-waist leggings for women with big butts.

First things first: Stay away from anything that says its low-rise. That shape is enemy number one for big butts. Waistbands that stop at the belly button or higher will be your best friend because you don't have to worry about them slipping down and exposing your underwear. Spanx takes the cake in this department with high-waisted leggings that actually come up to your bra line.

Shop It: Spanx High-Waisted Look at Me Now Leggings, $78; shopbop.com.

Shaping leggings for women with big butts.

Grab a pair that molds to the contours of your body, like this popular design by Yummie. The tummy-control panel will keep your waistline snatched, and there's no need to worry about adjusting or hiking up the leggings as you wear them throughout the day.

Shop It: Yummie Rachel Cotton Shaping Leggings, $49; saks.com.

Control leggings for women with big butts.

When I first tried out these leggings, I knew right away it was match made in heaven. These are warm enough to wear in the winter, and are also slim and sleek enough to go underneath skirts and dresses on cold days.

Shop It: Commando Control Top Leggings, $72; nordstrom.com.

Softest leggings for women with big butts.

If you're looking for a comfortable pair of leggings that are softer than butter, look no further. The Alo brand is known for creating the smoothest, softest leggings. As one reviewer on Nordstrom raves, "This is my second purchase of these leggings. I love their softness and rich black color. They are very comfortable and have good coverage."

Shop It: Alo Airbrush High-Waist Leggings, $82; nordstrom.com.

Best Amazon leggings for women with big butts.

This affordable pair has nearly 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Now's the perfect time to test out the thick leggings, which have great compression and are warm enough for chilly winter days.

Shop It: 90 Degree by Reflex, $23; amazon.com.