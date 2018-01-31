Where Do Celebrities Buy Their White T-Shirts From?

Team GT/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jan 31, 2018 @ 4:00 pm

It seems like celebrities and their stylists know how to make just about everything look cute, even a plain white T-shirt. If you're thinking that those celebrity-approved tees are custom creations or straight off the runway, think again. You can actually find the same exact style that the Hollywood stars love at your favorite stores.

And the best part: There's no need to spend all of your coins to get an It-girl worthy top. Some of the beloved white T-shirts start as low as $30, so you can splurge on the accessories. Don't believe us? See for yourself in our round up of white T-shirts that celebrities love.

VIDEO: Try Not to Drool Over Justin Bieber Modeling These Stylish Hanes T-Shirts

 

1 of 5 Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid showed us how essential the white T-shirt is to any cool girl's uniform with a n:Philanthropy top paired with stylish winter pieces.

n:Philanthropy $72 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Don't sleep on the Hanes brand. They've got a collaboration with celebrity stylist Karla Welch and stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Kaia Gerber, and Ashley Graham are obsessed. 

Hanes $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Make sure you don't miss out on those sleeveless ribbed tanks. Kim Kardashian turns to the James Perse designs for her laidback moments.

James Perse $48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Team GT/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham is so chic that she designs even her very own T-shirts. You'll have to keep hitting refresh to get your hands on her sold-out tees.

Victoria, Victoria Beckham $125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Alessia Cara

If it's good enough for the red carpet, we'll try it. Grammy award-winning singer Alessia Cara hit the scene wearing Rag & Bone's chic tee.

Rag & Bone $85 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!