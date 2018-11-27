Where to Buy Swimsuits in the Winter

Image zoom Courtesy

So you're finally getting a chance to use that PTO, and you somehow managed to get all of your friends on board for a dreamy winter getaway to a sunny island. Now, the only thing that's separating you from sipping piña coladas on the beach in a new swimsuit are the racks of coats and sweaters that are flooding stores right now.

As soon as temperatures start to drop, most retailers quickly get rid of any summery dresses, tops, and swimsuits left in stock in order to make room for those fall and winter essentials. We're not complaining. We love a great end-of-season sale. And we get it. The demand for bathing suits is obviously not enough for retailers to waste precious square footage on bikinis during that time of the year. But what if you're one of the lucky few with an opportunity to trade in the snow for sand between your toes? Where do you go to buy a new swimsuit in the winter?

Unless you're in Florida, don't even waste your time going into a department store, especially during the months of December, January, and February. Your best bet during the winter is to open your browser and do some searching online. Luckily, you won't have to look any further than below for the best places to buy swimsuits in the winter. No matter your shape, size, or personality, we've rounded up the best places to buy swimsuits year round.

You might already be familiar with some of the retailers, but you probably never thought it was possible to find a cute swimsuit on their website. Others are up-and-coming places that celebrities and editors have been trying to keep low-key, well until now. Dive in (see what I did there) to the roundup below and get ready to add a cute new swimsuit to your packing list.

Most unexpected place to buy swimsuits

You already buy your toilet paper and paper towels in bulk from Amazon. And, believe it or not, you can get that brand new swimsuit from the gigantic retailer, too. I know what you're thinking. There's no way I'm buying a swimsuit from Amazon. But hear us out. The retailer actually has several designer bikinis and one-pieces hidden throughout the website. Mara Hoffman, Tory Burch, Norma Kamali ... all on Amazon. And if you don't really care about name brands. There are a ton of under-the-radar designs that deserve a chance. Don't take our word for it. Thousands of shoppers have already given some of the swimsuits five-star reviews.

Best place to buy two-piece swimsuits.

You'll save room in your luggage by packing two-piece options that you can easily mix-and-match and re-wear. That's why no matter the season, we can always count on Aerie to come through with bikinis fit for every shape and size. Plus-size model Iskra Lawrence practically lives in the brand's swimsuits. If you're like me and need bikini tops that are a medium and bikini bottoms that are a large, bookmark the website now. And if you need extra support for the girsl, Aerie's mix-and-match bikini tops come in underwired cup options.

Best place to buy one-piece swimsuits.

Did you know that the one-piece has surpassed the two-piece in popularity for the year of 2018? What once thought of as a frumpy swimsuit design is now considered the sexiest style to wear to the beach. There are one-pieces with unexpected cutout, sparkly embellishments, and fancy patterns that are capturing everyone's attention. Even the minimalist designs with high-cut finishes are taking over. And we love going to Shopbop's website during the winter for the best one-piece swimsuits. They have the super popular brands — like Solid & Striped, which is a Taylor Swift favorite and Marysia, which is one of Lauren Conrad's go-tos.

Best place to buy swimsuits with fast shipping.

The only down side about shopping online is waiting for your items to be delivered. I know I'm not the only one that waits patiently for the mail man to drop off my packages like a little kid staying up for Santa Christmas Eve. With ASOS, you don't have to worry about your order making it to you before you on time. The U.K-based retailer offers unlimited two-day shipping for those who sign up for premier delivery for only $20 a year. And, yes, the swimsuit section is always filled with a ton of bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups for tall, petite, curvy, and pregnant bodies 365 days a year.

Best place to buy designer swimsuits.

You already know that you can find great deals on shoes at Zappos. But did you know that the retailer has a ton of clothes that you'll want to bring on your trip, too. Bookmark the retailer for when you're in need of a swimsuit during the middle of winter. There's always a ton of options to choose from at varying price points. And don't forget about Zappos Luxury. That's where you'll find the fancy brands — like Kate Spade and Stella McCartney. And if you're lucky, you might even catch them on sale during the off season.

Best place to buy Instagram-worthy swimsuits.

Did it really happen if you didn't take a picture? That's the motto that most influencers — like Olivia Culpo — live by, and the place that they turn to for swimsuits year round is Revolve. The online retailer always stocks up on photo-ready options, from the colorful designs by the cult-favorite brand Kiini to the sophisticated, straight-off-the-runway styles from Zimmermann. Don't forget you're going to need a coverup to hang around in. Our faves are also at Revolve and some are on sale right now.

Best place to buy plus-size swimsuits.

Macy's has always been the department store at the top of our list for carrying all sizes. Even during the winter you can head to its website and find some cute bikinis or a one-pieces that go up to a size 3x. We're also fans of the figure-flattering options from brands such as Miraclesuit, which makes swimsuits that subtly cinch in the waist. And you know Macy's is notorious for discounts, so nine times out of ten you'll be able to score your favorite bathing suits on sale, regardless of the season.

Best place to splurge on a swimsuit.

If you really want to impress your friends while you're on your trip get a cool swimsuit from one of the cool designers at Net-A-Porter. Year round, the retailer's always stocking up on interesting finds from around the world — like U.K-based brand Hunza G, Copenhagen's Ganni, and Brazilian designer Adriana Degreas. And those highly-recognizable brands are always on Net-a-Porter's website — think Gucci, Diane von Furstenberg, and Eres. So go ahead and treat yourself. You deserve it.

Best place to buy affordable swimsuits.

And last, but certainly not least is Target. This is the holy grail place to go for finding affordable swimsuits that aren't cheaply made. There's nothing worse than an ill-fitting swimsuit, so quality is always important. Luckily, Target's designs always check all of the boxes without blowing our travel budget. The best part about Target's swimsuits are all of the exclusive brands that the retailer carries, from Xhilaration to Shade & Shore and Aqua Green.