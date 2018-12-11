The Best Places to Buy Plus-Size Jeans Online

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Every woman should have a perfect pair of jeans in her closet. Whether you're into boot-cut, all about a great pair of straight legs, or permanently attached to ankle-grazing skinny jeans, there's something out there for everyone. Unfortunately, it can be hard to find out where to buy the best plus-size jeans. But rest assured, they're out there.

After scrolling through this list of the best brands and retailers, you'll be ready to test a new pair of jeans that will make you feel and look great. Keep reading for styles that will work with any and every budget.

Best Place to Buy Affordable Plus-Size Jeans: Walmart

I know Walmart isn't the sexiest retailer that comes to mind when you're talking fashion. But trust me: The denim section on the store's website has a bunch of hidden plus-size denim treasures, like options from Walmart's private label Terra & Sky and classic Lee Riders. The unbelievable prices are also a great reason to start here first.

Best Place to Buy Trendy Plus-Size Jeans: Eloquii

If you're looking for frayed-hem jeans or a metallic ombré pair, bookmark Eloquii right now. The brand has trendy plus-size clothing in every category. And if you're lucky, you might catch Eloquii's $1 denim sale.

Best Place to Buy Basic Plus-Size Jeans: Universal Standard

Want a one-stop shop for all of your denim needs? Meet Universal Standard. In three short years, the brand has found mega-success thanks to elevated basics available in sizes 00 through 40.

Best Place to Buy High-Waist Plus Size Jeans: Good American

Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede started this popular denim-based brand with women of all shapes and sizes in mind. In just a few years, the jeans have earned a cult following thanks to technology that lifts and contours (uh-huh, just like makeup) thighs and waistlines. What's even better: Good American invented a new size (15) to answer the concerns of women who are between a 16 and 18 (which is the average size of American women).

Best Place to Buy Boyfriend Plus-Size Jeans: Torrid

Here's where you'll find relaxed styles in a ton of washes, from dark blue to faded. If you like the rugged look, you can grab a distressed pair in up to a size 30. Good news: Right now, Torrid's offering $25 off of every $50 you spend.

Best Place to Buy Designer Plus-Size Jeans: Nordstrom

You can always count on Nordstrom to carry the very best designers. The retailer has a ton of denim options, from celebrity-approved NYDJ to high-quality pairs from Eileen Fisher to the undeniably cool options from Vince Camuto.

Best Place to Buy Distressed Plus-Size Jeans: Simply Be

Here's we're we like to go for tattered denim pieces. Simply Be has it all, from subtle knee slits to cool designs with holes and rips. You can always get free shipping when you spend a minimum of $50 on each purchase.

Best Place to Buy Stretch Plus-Size Jeans: Lane Bryant

If you're in need of a pair of jeans that are stretchy but don't look flimsy, Lane Bryant is the place to go. Jeggings, skinny jeans, straight jeans, boot cut jeans, you name it — all available in up to a size 28. Plus Lane Bryant's always hosting sales that your wallet will appreciate — like the buy one, get one 75 percent off sale happening now.

Best Place to Buy Petite Plus-Size Jeans: Macy's

Head to your nearest Macy's if you're in need of petite plus-size jeans. The department store has a stash of classic designs that are a must to keep in your closet, and they've also have options with hidden tummy-control panels. And Macy's is always hosting some type of sale, so you can definitely score a good deal.