100,000 People Waited to Shop the Lilly Pulitzer After Party Sale — Here’s How to Skip the Line

Lilly Pulitzer's beloved After Party Sale will be back before you know it. It's time to start strategizing your way into the internet-crashing event. Don't worry, though. We've got all of the details you need to know, so that you can ensure your favorite items don't sell out before you get a chance to hit add to cart.

First things first: Mark your calendars and set your alarm for 8 a.m. EST on September 9. That's when Lilly Pulitzer will allow shoppers to get in its virtual line to gain access to the sale, which officially ends on September 11. Actually, you might want to set that alarm for 7:55 a.m. just to be safe. Not to freak you out or anything, but the line has grown to over 100,000 people in the past. You don't want to end up being number 99,872.

If you do end up getting a bad spot in the line, it's not the end of the world. The brand has said that it will continue to replenish the sale section with new items daily. You can also go into a local Lilly Pulitzer store to take advantage of the in-store deals. Lilly Pulitzer has announced that it will drop a few early deals at all of its Lilly Pulitzer stores starting at 9 a.m. EST on Saturday, September 7 and 10 a.m. EST on Sunday, September 8.

Not all of the discounted items on the website will be available in stores. I'd suggest you'd call ahead and speak to an employee to make sure the items you have your eye on will be marked down in store.

And the most important question: Is it worth calling out sick for the After Party Sale? The Lilly Pulitzer website says, "100% YES."

Get a sneak peek at the low prices and some of what's included below.

Get ready to shop it: Araza Swimsuit, $62 (Originally $128); lillypulitzer.com.

Get ready to shop it: Capri Soleil Earrings, $19 (Originally $48); lillypulitzer.com.

Get ready to shop it: Donna Romper, $59 (Originally $178); lillypulitzer.com.

Get ready to shop it: Gabby Shift Dress, $79 (Originally $198); lillypulitzer.com.

Get ready to shop it: Garden Gem Statement Earrings, $24 (Originally $58); lillypulitzer.com.

Get ready to shop it: Larsen Shift Dress, $64 (Originally $148); lillypulitzer.com.

Get ready to shop it: Maya Shift Dress, $64 (Originally $228); lillypulitzer.com.

Get ready to shop it: UPF 50+ Luxletic Weekender Midi Legging, $54 (Originally $108); lillypulitzer.com.

Get ready to shop it: UPF 50+ Skipper Popover, $64 (Originally $98); lillypulitzer.com.

Get ready to shop it: UPF 50+ Sophie Dress, $69 (Originally $138) lillypulitzer.com.

Get ready to shop it: UPF 50+ Weekender Cropped Legging, $50 (Originally $98); lillypulitzer.com.