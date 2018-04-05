What to Wear Under Sheer Summer Clothing

Let's be honest: Summer pieces are basically ranked in order of opacity, from slightly sheer to completely transparent. Once temps start to rise, there tends to be a drop in fabrics (both in excess and in weight), and subsequently, an upswing in sartorial challenges.

VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear a Slip Dress

It's a problem that affects the Hollywood set, too—but luckily, some of our favorite celebs have figured out stylish fixes to common sheer-clothing problems. At an evening event, Rashida Jones's look was sheer genius—and a lesson in how to pull of a see-through dress like a pro. She gave her sexy black lace midi-length dress a polished (and slightly offbeat) spin by layering it with a crisp white shirtdress.

As major proponents of public decency, we took a sampling of summer's shockingly sheer offerings, which range from open-knit crochet tops to unlined dresses, and coupled each problematic piece with a solution for what to wear underneath. No risky business here.