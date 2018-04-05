What to Wear Under Sheer Summer Clothing

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Jenna Pizzuta (Market)
Apr 05, 2018 @ 6:15 pm

Let's be honest: Summer pieces are basically ranked in order of opacity, from slightly sheer to completely transparent. Once temps start to rise, there tends to be a drop in fabrics (both in excess and in weight), and subsequently, an upswing in sartorial challenges.

VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear a Slip Dress

It's a problem that affects the Hollywood set, too—but luckily, some of our favorite celebs have figured out stylish fixes to common sheer-clothing problems. At an evening event, Rashida Jones's look was sheer genius—and a lesson in how to pull of a see-through dress like a pro. She gave her sexy black lace midi-length dress a polished (and slightly offbeat) spin by layering it with a crisp white shirtdress.

As major proponents of public decency, we took a sampling of summer's shockingly sheer offerings, which range from open-knit crochet tops to unlined dresses, and coupled each problematic piece with a solution for what to wear underneath. No risky business here.

1 of 10 Courtesy

The Problem: A Scandalously Sexy Black Lace Number

Chances are, a black bra and a black micro skirt underneath a sexy lace LBD won't sit well at the office or Sunday's family brunch. The solution: Knock down the sex appeal with a sleek, chic styling option, such as a crisp white shirtdress.

Shop the look: Miguelina lace maxi dress, $450; net-a-porter.com. Thom Browne shirt dress, $480; farfetch.com

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

The Problem: White Linen Shorts

Unlike sheers, white pieces aren't intentionally cut to be see-through, but the problem persists anyway—especially when it's crafted from a fabric as light as poplin. The solution: Nude second-skin shorts that not only prevent unwanted exposure, but also offer support.

Shop the look: J.Crew white linen shorts, $80; jcrew.com. B.Tempt'd by Wacoal shaper shorts, $62; nordstrom.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

The Problem: A Semi-Sheer Shirtdress

At the end of the day, slightly sheer, or "semi-sheer," pieces are still sheer, which means an underpinning is not a mere suggestion—it's essential. The solution: Pair with a classic white slip or add a feminine touch with a peek of a girly pink piece.

Shop the look: H&M shirtdress, $80; hm.com. Hanro ultralight slip, $70; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

The Problem: A See-Through Black Blouse

You have a transparent black blouse—now what? First, stay away from nudes or white layers underneath. The goal is to cover up, not tease the eye. The solution: this T by Alexander Wang black bra top that not only looks good layered under a blouse, but also worn alone.

Shop the look: & Other Stories sheer blouse, $65; stories.com. T by Alexander Wang bra top, $195; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

The Problem: A LWS (Little White Shirt)

This one's a double whammy—it's a top that's not only cropped, but also sheer, thanks to its crochet finish. The solution: Pick up on the pretty crochet detailing with a bralettethat provides full coverage.

Shop the look: Anna Kosturova crop top, $150; mytheresa.com. Aerie bralette, $10; ae.com

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

The Problem: A Linen Dress

We all love the look of a linen dress in the spring. Unfortunately, those soft fabrics can show off more than you bargained for. But a skin-toned bodysuit will keep you covered.

Shop the look: Mango linen dress, $100; mango.com. Spanx bodysuit, $88; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

The Problem: A One-Shoulder Guipure Lace Top

There aren't too many things cuter than shoulder-baring tops. But when they are see-through, what's a girl to do? Layer a strapless bodysuit underneath to make sure you're covered.

Shop the look: Self-Portrait one-shoulder lace top, $290; net-a-porter.com. Fashion Forms bodysuit, $30; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

The Problem: A Cut-Out Skirt with a Questionable Lining

A super sheer skirt, like this white textured knit piece, may already come affixed with a lining, but for extra protection, it doesn't hurt to add one more layer underneath. The solution: A half-slip in a similar shade that's just a hair shorter than that of the lining. No awkward peek-a-boo slips here.

Shop the look: Topshop pencil skirt, $55; topshop.com. Yummie skirt slip, $58; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

The Problem: A Crochet-Knit Cover-Up

At first glance, an unlined crocheted dress would work as a beach cover-up, but barely anything else. The solution: Manually line the dress with an opaque slip dress in a similar shade. 

Shop the look: Mango crochet dress, $100; mango.com. Raey silk slip dress, $180; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

The Problem: A Lace Jumpsuit

Even some jumpsuits might leave your underwear exposed. No need to worry. Just grab a pair of comfortable shapewear shorts to layer underneath.

Shop the look: Jonathan Simkhai jumpsuit, $795; nordstrom.com. H&M shaping shorts (2 pack), $25; hm.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!